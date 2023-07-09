HS Environment | Finland’s most famous seaside idyll is spoiled by pig excrement, so Jyrki Heilä came up with a way to reuse it

This is it begins, Archipelago Sea. Finland’s most famous sea idyll, a mosaic of rock islands, the apple of the new government’s eye – and the worst shame of Finland’s Baltic Sea emissions.

We are in Southwest Finland in Taivassalo, at the end of a road used since the 14th century, on the Helsinginranta beach. The cove, protected by the boulders of an old quarry, is calm, but the heads of foam wipe the back.

An active member of the village association and an entrepreneur in the flower industry Vilhelmina Vähätalo raked the shore. Toes get wet in warm water. His sons didn’t even go swimming when it was raining. They usually spend many hours a day at the beach. Jumping off the pier.

Blue-green algae wouldn’t have stopped, yet.

“Every summer it comes before long when it’s warm,” says Vähätalo. He too grew up on these shores. It was different as a child.

“Back then we always swam.”

The rake hits a kelp, i.e. kelp. It’s a good sign, a key species in the Baltic Sea.

Other observations reported by Vähätalo, however, tell about the biggest problem of the Archipelago, i.e. eutrophication.

Flounder don’t come from the parents’ cottage like they used to, and the beaches are so full of reeds that the cottagers are driven to the beach by the village association even from long distances, when the log sauna warms up on Wednesdays.

in Finland the myth still lives that the main culprit for the condition of the Baltic Sea is Russia. However, there is no need to point east from the shores of the Archipelago Sea. The problem is domestically made, originating from the fields and piggeries of southwestern Finland.

The Archipelago Sea catchment area in southwest Finland is still the worst burden on the Baltic Sea.

The pig was filmed at the Pirtä Porsa pig farm in Vehmaa.

The Baltic Sea is most eutrophicated by phosphorus. Although elsewhere in the Baltic Sea it has been possible to reduce phosphorus runoff by a quarter, in the Archipelago Sea there has been no reduction in 60 years.

On the contrary: throughout the 21st century, the condition of the Archipelago Sea has only worsened.

The reasons are the concentration of pig farms in Southwest Finland, excessive fertilization of the fields and erosion-sensitive soil. Climate change is clouding the fit even more. Winter rains and floods are becoming more common. They wash soil and nutrients into the sea.

In the new in the government program, the Archipelago receives special attention. For Rkp, it’s about the core areas of the electorate, and the prime minister Petteri Orpok comes from Turku on the shores of the Archipelago Sea. In the Archipelago Sea, people sail and in their cabins.

“The government protects Finland’s waterways and especially the vulnerable Archipelago Sea,” the program states.

Nutrients flow into the Archipelago Sea along ditches and rivers. If the fields have plant cover even in winter, there will be less runoff. See also Berlin Greens want to decriminalize hard party drugs

“ The sea is not only protected by the sea.

The Archipelago Sea has its own song in the program. Its title is “Pilot area for nutrient cycling from the Archipelago Sea basin”.

Lyrics catchment area and nutrient cycling show that the negotiators did not sleep when the Baltic Sea experts were consulted at Säätytalo.

The catchment area means the area from which water drains into the Archipelago Sea. From fields to ditches, from ditches to rivers, from which to the sea. The sea is not only protected by the sea.

Nutrient cycling means that, for example, nutrients produced in animal production should be made available to plants. Then they wouldn’t end up in the sea. It would be the much-talked-about circular economy, which is required to solve environmental and climate problems.

Today rotation does not occur. Fields are spread with bags of purchased fertilizers year after year, even though in theory the manure from animal farms would be enough to fertilize all the fields.

However, animal production is concentrated in certain areas and crop cultivation in others. Pig and cattle manure must be spread somewhere. In the worst case, new fields are cleared just to become manure spreading platforms.

Manure does not end up where it is most needed. Smelly sludge is difficult to transport. Its nutrients accumulate at the edges of animal farms and run into the water. Concentrations of pigs are the most troublesome.

There are enough nutrients in the fields of southwestern Finland, but this summer the early summer drought threatens to make the grain harvest weak. The picture shows wheat from Vehmaa.

On the other hand, vegetable farms have to rely on mineral-based bag phosphorus, i.e. that which is dug from mines.

In this way, nutrients are brought from the outside to Southwest Finland to accumulate in the form of both pig feed and mineral fertilizers.

The government promises to tackle this imbalance.

“The government will promote the recycling of manure phosphorus in areas with nutrient deficits,” the program promises.

Jyrki Heilä was scooping up natural fertilizer made from pig manure.

Dried pig manure feels warm in the palm of the hand and does not smell much of anything.

A pioneer in pig farming and nutrient cycling Jyrki Heilä letting the peaty morsel fall from between his fingers back into the pile. All of it has passed through the pig’s intestine.

Its next destination is the autumn sowing of a grain farmer about a hundred kilometers away.

“This is the stuff where phosphorus moves,” says Heilä. This is how dry goods move by truck. In the receiving farmer’s fields, it replaces bag phosphorus.

Jyrki Heilä and Jari Kaskinen stood in front of piles of natural fertilizers at the farm of Pirtä Porsa in Vehmaa. See also Look, 2023 will be a great year for sensible young timers!

The other owner of the pig farm is standing next to him Jari Kaskinen. He says that the plant growers were satisfied.

“They say the structure of the soil has also improved.”

There is no reason to doubt that. In addition to phosphorus, this kind of manure contains a lot of extra good things that are eaten by the small organisms in the soil. They take care that the ground remains loose.

The soil becomes less sensitive to erosion, i.e. running away with water. Carbon binds to it.

The bag fertilizer does feed the plants, but it leaves the invisible dunars in the soil hungry.

Archipelago Sea can’t be seen from the HS photography plane flying over the piggery, but we are in the catchment area.

Here in Vehmaa’s pig farm concentration, you can hardly cross a ditch whose water would not end up in the Archipelago Sea.

The aerial view shows the entirety of the nutrient cycle. On the left are the pigs. The round building is the biogas reactor, and to the right of it are the settling basins.

A few years ago, the three pig farms in the area invested a total of just under two million euros in plants that use wet pig manure sludge to produce natural fertilizer and energy.

First is the circular biogas reactor. The droppings of tens of thousands of pigs go there. The methane produced during fermentation is recovered, and with it 80 percent of the pig’s energy needs can be covered. This is how fuel oil is replaced.

Behind the biogas reactor are pools that look like large tents, where the solid material settles to the bottom.

Based on them, the sludge is fed to the separator. From there comes out this transportable chew.

The wet part of the sludge is led through many kilometers of pipes to the nearby fields. In this way, it is also available to plants in fields where nutrients are still needed.

Slurry pig manure bubbled in a pool in Vehmaa, where the solid matter of the manure is allowed to sink to the bottom for later separation.

All this is reasonable from the point of view of the Archipelago Sea, but also very exceptional.

“Individuals,” answers the owner of the pig farm Heilä, when asked how many animal farms practice this kind of nutrient cycling in Finland.

The idea is not new. Already Matti Vanhanen (central) during the prime minister’s term in the spring of 2010, Finland declared that in 2020 the Archipelago Sea will be in good condition and Finland “model country of nutrient recycling”. Neither goal was achieved.

Now let’s try again. Heilä has read the Archipelago section of the government program and thinks it is quite good.

See also Paternity | "Risto" paid child support for years for a child whose father he is not - Now the court overturned paternity Sikala’s owners Jyrki Heilä and Jari Kaskinen have invested a lot in order to get the nutrients to circulate better than before.

According to him, success is determined by whether we manage to create a market for the products of the nutrient cycle. The government program promises that “the use of domestic biogas, especially in heavy traffic, can be increased”.

He believes that transporting nutrients needs subsidies.

When Russia invaded Ukraine and the prices of mineral fertilizers skyrocketed, Heila was robbed of all the organic fertilizer he could supply. Now the prices have fallen again and farmers are tempted to return to familiar ways.

At the Pirtä Porsaa pig farm in Vehmaa, 50,000 piglets are born each year.

One way To help the Archipelago Sea, of course, would be to reduce meat consumption. If there were fewer farm animals, the Baltic Sea would be less burdened.

The increase in vegetarianism can be seen in the production volumes of pigs. The number of pigs in Finland has been in a gentle decline for more than ten years, but a sudden end is not in sight.

In 2022, there were still over a million pigs in Finland.

We have entered the “show room”, i.e. the only place where outsiders can see the pigs. Meat fish is not allowed for hygiene reasons.

The piglets suck the sows’ milk side by side. Some make a nodding motion with their proboscis over the nipple. “It stimulates”, Kaskinen explains.

The piglets suck the sow’s teats at the pig farm of Jyrki Heilä and Jari Kaskinen in Vehmaa.

The farm produces 50,000 piglets per year. During their half-year life, they grow to about 120 kilograms, and then they are taken to the slaughterhouse.

Heilä watches the piglets. He believes that we are only at the beginning of nutrient recycling in animal farms in Finland.

“Yes, it is possible to get this going.”

Abundant twenty kilometers south-west of Sikala flows the Archipelago Sea. The thunder didn’t rise, even though it looked like it for a while.

Vilhelmiina Vähätalo, an active member of the village association, has stopped raking and sat down on a smooth rock. Soon he has to leave to take an order of 50 roses to his 90-year-old grandmother, but won’t he come back soon when the boys want to do the digging.

He couldn’t live without the sea.

“The sea is home,” he says.

“It is at the same time familiar and safe, but also scary and dangerous. That must be respected.”

Born and raised by the Archipelago Sea, Vilhelmiina Vähätalo has seen the sea change.

Natural Resources Center researcher Petri Kapui has also been interviewed for the article.