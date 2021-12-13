HS Environment Finland’s environmental goals are ambitious – the next step should be to turn them into practical measures, the OECD urges

As a practical measure, the OECD proposes to regulate heaters and studded tires as well as to increase the efficiency of waste management and the circular economy.

Finland should translate its ambitious environmental goals into clear practical action, urges the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in its recent Finnish Environmental Policy Assessment Report. The OECD last evaluated Finland’s environmental policy in 1997 and 2009.

Finland receives praise from the OECD for its ambitious climate policy and pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2035, but the organization points out that with the current measures and pace of operations, Finland will not be able to achieve its goals.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Emma Kari (Green) commented on the report in a press release from the Department of the Environment on Monday.

“Finland is committed to being carbon neutral by 2035. However, the goal is not enough, we must make it happen. To this end, we need more action, and these will be outlined in the Climate Plan 2035 and the Climate and Energy Strategy, which will be adopted in the coming months, ”says Kari.

“The OECD report also provides a good cookie for next year’s national commitment to the implementation of the EU’s biodiversity strategy, which refers to Finland’s nature work, especially to safeguard forest biodiversity.”

Report According to him, agriculture and forestry in particular are straining Finland’s biodiversity. In addition, there are still major challenges in responsible production and consumption.

The OECD warns Finland of nature loss. According to it, despite the political guidelines, the situation has not improved. As many as 48 percent of Finland’s habitats – especially bogs, forests and grasslands – were classified as threatened in 2019.

According to the OECD, Finland should also agree on a clear timetable for ending the use of peat.

In his report The OECD lists the practical steps that Finland could now take. Through Finland’s national air protection program 2030, the OECD recommends directing funds especially to combat small particulate emissions. This would mean reducing emissions from small-scale wood burning and street dust.

Finland’s air quality is one of the best in the OECD countries, but small-scale wood burning causes up to half of small particulate emissions.

Finland could also consider changes to the regulations concerning sauna heaters and studded tires, the organization suggests.

In addition, the OECD recommends that Finland take steps to increase the efficiency of waste management and the circular economy. To support recycling, a system could be introduced in Finland in which waste is paid for based on its type and weight. Farm recycling should also be made more efficient and the management of nutrient surpluses improved, especially on the shores of the Baltic Sea, for example through taxation.

Private cars the OECD is proposing developments in urban planning and public transport to reduce dependence on private cars. Measures to encourage driving, such as regulations on minimum parking spaces and tax-free parking for workplaces, should also be removed.

According to the OECD, Finland has the tools to achieve its goals: among other things, renewable energy resources that it can utilize; and experience with the use of voluntary financial incentives.