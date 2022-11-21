HS Environment | Finland kills foreign beasts with state support more than ever – this is how the night hunt went

The restoration money is used to support the removal of raccoons and minks from birdbaths. HS followed the hound hunt in Loviisa.

Notched

Natural the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about restoration is shooting animals in the pitch black night.

However, a group of people are preparing for such a task, gathering for coffee at the Kuninkaanti service station in Loviisa. It’s six o’clock in the evening, and the darkness of November has already swallowed you up.

“If you want to succeed in this, you also need a top beast, a human,” says the Game Center’s game designer Kari Karhula.

Tomi Nevalainen (left) and Kari Karhula wait in the darkness of the night in Loviisa for the dog to track down the raccoon. The dog’s transmitter can be monitored on the phone screen.

Karhula is the project manager in the Helmi guest predator project. In the program, raccoons and minks are killed in the surroundings of Finland’s best bird waters.

The raccoon and the mink are non-native species that eat the eggs and chicks of waterfowl. Their impact on waterfowl populations can be very significant in some places.

The project involves 73 bird water sites in different parts of the country.

You can explore the destinations on the map below. The names of bird waters are displayed by clicking on the red dots.

Today at night we are looking for raccoons around the Pernajanlahti nature reserve in Loviisa. The raccoon is active at night. It hides in fox and badger holes for days.

Karhula shows his thermal binoculars. In its picture, people walking across the parking lot appear as spots of light breaking through the blackness.

According to Karhula, it’s starting to be the last moments to reach the supiko dogs. A picky eater will put on weight even before going into winter hibernation. The night is getting cold, which makes hunting easier: the raccoon’s instinct says that winter is coming and the last refueling is needed. Emotion sets them in motion.

“It’s an incredible survivor,” says Karhula.

It is not at all clear if we will even see a glimpse of the raccoon tonight.

By the board there have been enough internal sleights of hand, whose counterpart pairs are green and center. The most recent controversy flared up was the EU’s restoration regulation and forests.

However, in the Helmi project, which extends to 2030, the parties have pulled together. Under the Helmi project, among other things, bogs are restored and waterways and traditional landscapes are restored.

Through it, funding was also arranged for the systematic extermination of alien animals. The Ministry of the Environment, led by the Greens, and the Center-led Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry cooperate in the project.

“Without this kind of coordinated project activity, this game for the foreign beasts would have already been lost,” says Karhula.

About 200,000 of them are killed every year. The amount of prey has already increased before the Helmi project. According to Karhula, it speaks to the fact that the supine populations are still growing.

Supikos are sometimes eaten by wolverine and sometimes by lynx, but according to Karhula, they alone cannot reverse the population development.

On the other hand, almost all of Finland’s waterfowl are doing poorly, with the exception of whooper swans, great egrets and coots.

Populations of even common waterfowl such as the tufted grebe and the sooty chicken are decreasing alarmingly. They are burdened by the darkening and eutrophication of water caused by forest ditches and agriculture, and the overgrowing of bird waters.

In the spring, foreign beasts that invade the shores complete the destruction.

The Pearl guest predator project the goal is that fewer eggs and chicks of endangered waterfowl end up in the mouths of beasts that do not originally belong to Finnish nature. At the same time, bird waters are being renovated.

The raccoon and the mink were classified as harmful alien species in Finland in 2019.

Now, with the Helmi project, they will be shot and trapped in Finland more than ever before.

The sable dog is active at night, and that is why it is also chased in the dark of night.

Coffee the two other members of the yacht group also grunted: the project’s designer Tomi Nevalainen and a representative of the local hunting club Sören Jöns.

Nevalainen says that he is motivated to hunt at night by a sense of duty and concern for the natural state. Jöns thinks about his own answer to the motivation question for a long time.

“Madness,” he finally answers.

A very small number of hunters want to focus on catching exotic animals, but they have been found and trained to meet the needs of the Helmi project.

“Perhaps there is one per hunting club,” says Jöns. For 60 hours of work per year, the volunteers receive a compensation of about one thousand euros, which barely covers the costs of gasoline and equipment.

Jöns flashes his phone every now and then. He is waiting for information that somewhere in the vicinity a poodle has been “taking pictures of itself”.

This is one way to chase vultures: a network of game cameras equipped with motion detectors is set up in the area. If a fresh picture is taken of the sup, it will be sent to the phone.

Nevalainen is just starting to talk about the fact that maybe HS should come next year to do the thing at a better time, at the turn of September-October, when Jöns stands up, still staring at his phone.

“Now there is a picture. Let’s go.”

In at the intersection of small roads, Nevalainen pulls open the sliding door of the van and releases his dog, Kuura, a German Shepherd.

The dog wanders here and there for a while and then heads towards the deer feeding place, where the picture was taken an hour ago.

Tomi Nevalainen lets the Kuura dog search for the raccoon’s scent trail.

The sled dog is looking for the scent trail of the vulture.

Nevalainen follows the dog’s transmitter from the smartphone map. The spotlights of the headlamps wipe away the steam of breath, and the conifers are fragrant. Temperature drops.

The dog has been left rolling by the large stone near the feeding place.

“Has it gone under a rock,” Nevalainen ponders.

The Kuura dog looking for a scent trail draws its route in the Tracker application.

After spinning around for a while, the dog runs back to its owner from the box with its tongue hanging out. Supiko dogs almost always move in pairs, and the dog seems confused. Maybe it doesn’t know which track to follow.

Then it goes again. Now it meanders in one direction. After a few minutes, the dog symbol on the smartphone map will start jumping.

“It’s barking now,” Nevalainen whispers. The transmitter recognizes the bark.

“Four hundred meters away,” says Nevalainen, and as he says that, he starts galloping to the edge of the field.

The pace is as fast as it can ever be in the dark on muddy, slippery terrain. It’s busy. The faster you get there, the less time the poodle has to be in a stressful situation, paralyzed by the dog’s barking.

The dog has stopped the raccoon, and the participants of the hunt hurry to find their way to the spot. First, let’s go to the side of the field.

Forest kicks as Nevalainen and Karhula jump up the steep slope. Nevalainen grabs the terrier Siss under his arm. It is included in case the poodle escapes into a tight tunnel.

We go over and under the fallen trees, and on top of the hill we catch our breath. The smartphone screen shows the dog still barking.

Then we roar down a steep quarry slope, whose steep wall would probably be suitable for climbers as well. The highway whizzes by below, but the dog and poodle haven’t made it there.

The dog has driven the raccoon into the quarry hole.

First you hear the dog’s shrill bark. Closer, you can also hear the barking of a raccoon. The supiko has escaped into a hole in the stones of the quarry and Kuura is barking against its face with its muzzle stuck in the hole.

Nevalainen shoots a raccoon with a pistol at close range. There would be no other option in this place, but the raccoon is killed in the same way even when it has been stopped in an easier place.

“It’s the surest way to get a good hit in the dark,” says Karhula.

Just to be sure, Tomi Nevalainen fires another shot at the raccoon dog’s head, so that the animal is definitely dead.

Nevalainen lifts the raccoon up from the hole, grabbing Turkey. He shoots it in the head a second time just to be sure, then takes it with him. It will be buried in the ground.

According to Karhula, the yacht was not quite typical. Usually, the raccoon can be stopped closer to the game camera. “This is usually not that difficult.”

Motorway while waiting on the sidelines, Nevalainen learns that Kuura is now on the trail of another raccoon. It is very likely the other side of the couple.

“They take care of each other, that’s why their survival is so good,” says Karhula.

It is bad to blame an animal for following its instincts. “Of course, it’s not the individual vulture’s fault that it’s trying to survive there,” says Karhula.

“Sometimes we remove quite a lot of them, but from the point of view of the individual animal, we try to do it properly.”

The second raccoon can’t be caught. The map application shows that Kuura has been left spinning on the side of the road. The asphalt surface of the road and the exhaust fumes have probably confused the smell trail. The other big killer of supikoi – traffic – came to the rescue of one of them this time.

Sören Jöns, a representative of the local hunting club, and Kuura-koira, who participated in the hunt. The dog was caught on the side of the road after it had lost the track of another raccoon.

Bird organization: “In principle, we support”

Of birds conservation and hobby organization Birdlife Finnish conservation expert Teemu Lehtiniemi considers the Helmi project’s hunting of foreign animals to be a reasonable activity.

“When it comes to a harmful alien species and its removal, we basically support this type of action,” says Lehtiniemi.

Mink and poodle.

There is research evidence from the archipelago that removing alien predators permanently revives bird populations. Regarding the continent’s bird waters, more research results are still needed. This kind of research is carried out in connection with the Helmi project.

According to Lehtiniemi, the open question is how effective the hunting must be, because the removed beasts can be replaced by new ones from nearby areas.

Finland according to Lehtiniemi, there is not a complete consensus on the causes of the plight of waterfowl. “However, the main reason is considered to be the deterioration of habitats.”

Due to land use, eutrophication, draining and hydropower, there are less diverse water and wetland environments in Finland where waterfowl could find shelter and food for their nests.

Recently, attention has also been drawn to the darkening of the waters. It is the result of drainage from forestry and emissions from agriculture. “When there is less light in the water column, it affects the entire community of organisms.”

Finland has a huge number of former swamps that have been drained into commercial forests. Fogging material flows from ditches into waterways.

“It would be easy to say that the foreign beasts are removed and then everything is fine. The background of all activities must be to put the habitats in order. If we also manage to remove the alien beasts, the birdlife will come alive.”