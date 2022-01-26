HS Environment Finland gave permission for the shooting of every individual in a large and exceptionally remote herd of wolves: “It has been the end of our deliberations”

A herd of eight wolves in Kuhmo on the Russian border will be allowed to shoot completely when February arrives. The decision is based on stock management, not wolf damage.

One The most remote wolf herds in Finland are scheduled to be shot in full in February, unless a complaint about the exemption for the shooting stops the process.

The appeal has been filed with the Administrative Court of Northern Finland.

This wolf pack in Saunajärvi lives in a 25-kilometer-long and wide area in Kuhmo. There are eight wolves in the herd. Their territory is partly in Finland, partly in the border zone and partly in Russia.

There are very few settlements in the core area of ​​the Reviir, and there is really only one road plowed in winter that leads to the border.

The decision has aroused astonishment among those who know the herd. The Kainuu nature photographer who photographed the herd for his future book, among other things, woke up to wonder about the felling permit. Antti Haataja. He has been following the Saunajärvi herd for three years and photographed it with cameras with motion sensors.

“This is probably the most desert-like place where a wolf can live in Finland,” says Haataja. “That’s why I chose it as the subject in my book.”

Haatajan the goal is to photograph the wolf in natural conditions, and he does not use wastes, for example.

Game Center on December 29th in the application for authorization approved by the justifying that the herdness of the herd would have diminished. According to the petitioner’s observations, this is not true.

“I’ve encountered them many times while skiing or from the car, and once I haven’t even had time to take a photo. So quickly they have turned and swept away. ”

In addition, Haataja has noticed that the herd has begun to avoid even unoccupied motion detection cameras if their flash has once fired.

A wolf belonging to the Saunajärvi herd passed by a ditch in April 2021. The wolf was startled by the flash of a camera that operated with a motion sensor and fled into the forest. The ears between the legs and the plumage tell him the startle.

In addition, the applicant argued that the number of rare deer in the wolf herd area had collapsed. According to Haataja, this argument is also out of the question, as there are very few terrains suitable for deer in the area.

The haunter wonders where wolves can live in Finland, if not in an area like this. “I don’t think there are any case arguments here.”

Last year, one dump was applied for in the yard due to wolf yard visits, and the wolf was also shot. The DNA samples later revealed that it was not a wolf belonging to the Saunajärvi herd.

Wolf is protected in Finland by the Hunting Act. In addition, strict protection outside the reindeer husbandry area is required by the EU Habitats Directive.

Exemptions for the killing of a wolf are granted for two reasons: either for a specific wolf due to wolf damage or for stocking reasons, in which case the permit usually applies to the whole herd or a couple.

In practice, stock hunting means that the growth of the Finnish wolf population is limited in order to avoid conflicts between humans and wolves.

“Hunting ensures that people can feel safe all over Finland, including in wolf areas. The aim is to regulate the growth of the wolf population, prevent damage and promote the acceptability of the wolf, ”said the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. Jari Leppä (middle) in a press release in December.

In December, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry issued a decree granting a permit for wolf hunting to kill 20 wolves in 2022. Hunting permits were issued for the first time since 2016.

Environmental organizations are criticizing the solution. According to the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation the decision was prematureas the determination of the favorable conservation status of the wolf is still pending.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) estimates that the Finnish wolf population is 279–321 individuals in March 2021. There were 28 family herds. The Finnish wolf population has been growing in recent years.

HS reached out Head of Public Administration at the Game Center Sauli Härkönen and the Chief Administration Officer Marko Paasimaan to comment on the case of the Saunajärvi herd. They were both deciding on permission.

They both state that the grant of the permit had nothing to do with the alleged damage alleged by the applicants in their application. According to Paasimaa, there are very strict criteria for a damage-based permit.

“It has to be very damaged. To my understanding here [Saunajärven lauman kohdalla] there is no such acute injury. “

The authorization was therefore granted for stock management reasons. Why, then, was permission granted to this particular herd? There were numerous other applications from eastern Finland to kill wolves.

“Because it’s a border herd that outfit,” Paasimaa says. “There was no other reason for that.”

“ “Our role as decision-makers is to take into account that the impact on the favorable conservation reference value is minimal.”

Natural Resources Center In the calculations, the sustainability of the wolf population and its reference values ​​are calculated on the basis of the flocks living in Finland last year.

Therefore, it is possible to shoot the Saunajärvi herd without the disappearance of the herd being reflected in Finnish wolf herd statistics. “In that sense, it is a less valuable herd for the development of the Finnish wolf population,” says Paasimaa.

Sauli Härkönen confirms that the location of the herd at the border influenced the decision precisely because of those reference values.

“Our role as decision makers is to take into account that the impact on the favorable conservation reference value is minimal,” he says.

In others in three large permit areas, ie northern Ostrobothnia, western Finland and south-western Finland, permits were granted to the smallest possible herds and one wolf couple.

But here it was decided to dump one of Finland’s most remote wolf herds?

“It has been the outcome of our decision-making process. That is a matter of perspective. From that perspective, it can be seen approx. From the point of view of stock regulation, this was certainly the most sensible solution, ”says Härkönen.

Did you have to find a herd in eastern Finland for which a permit is granted?

“Of course not. It [kaadettavien susien maksimimäärä] there is no figure that needs to be reached. ”

In total, stocking permits were eventually granted for the shooting of 18 wolves. One of the twenty permits was taken by a wolf recently caught under a train. A total of 19 wolves could have been licensed. “So one permit was not granted.”

It was now decided to issue stocking permits to the entire herd or a couple of wolves at a time. This is due to past experience that shooting individual wolves from a herd may have resulted in a decrease in the predatory capacity of the herd or the disintegration of the entire herd. As a result, wolf damage or yard visits may have become more common.

“At worst, it results in many problem individuals looking for food through the easiest way,” says Härkönen.

