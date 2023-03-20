HS Environment | Explanation: Protecting peak nature is not enough, everyday nature also needs protection

According to the report, the current laws do not lead to a halt in the loss of nature. Both a strict nature law and changes to other laws would be needed.

A natural disaster will continue despite the revised Nature Conservation Act.

On the one hand, even changing the current laws would probably not stop the loss of nature, and on the other hand, passing a new nature law alone would not be enough.

Both ways are needed: a new, mandatory nature law and changes to other laws. These laws include, for example, the Land Use and Construction Act, the Forestry Act, the Water Act, the Mining Act and the Soil Material Act.

These are the conclusions reached by the preliminary report on the legislation that protects biodiversity, published on Monday.

“Now that a common big vision and consensus has already been reached regarding the climate, which has been written into the law, in the same way, with regard to the loss of nature, an expression of will is needed to stop the loss of nature,” says the Minister of the Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalo (green).

“It’s good that the report was completed before the elections, so the parties can have a discussion about it and the issue is on the surface in the government negotiations,” says Ohisalo.

Statement looks at different options, from changing the current laws to enacting a new Nature Act. Natural alternatives are a looser framework law and a stricter mandatory law.

Of these alternatives, the report ends up proposing a combined model, i.e. a stricter nature law and further strengthened by other changes in the law.

Minister Ohisalo also supports this broadest and strictest option. The reform could start soon after the elections and government negotiations.

“The new government coalition could start by drawing up a strict nature law, and other laws could then be changed gradually. The new nature law would be a clear commitment from Finland to stop the loss of nature,” says Ohisalo.

The report was prepared by a professor of environmental law Niko Soininen from the University of Eastern Finland and a specialist researcher in environmental law Minna Pappila from the Finnish Environment Centre. The report was commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment.

Read more: Finland needs a nature law, sustainability researchers suggest

Read more: The Ministry of the Environment will start a study on a completely new nature law, which would oblige governments to report on the work done against nature loss

Nature Conservation Act has just been renewed. The problem with that, however, is that protection only targets certain species and habitats. It should also be possible to protect entire ecosystems.

In addition, the Nature Conservation Act protects species and natural habitats only when they are endangered or weakened. Stopping the loss of nature, on the other hand, would require that nature is no longer allowed to become impoverished, depleted and endangered.

Stopping the loss of nature would also require protecting more ordinary nature. The report talks about everyday nature, i.e. nature outside the scope of the Nature Conservation Act: its diversity must also be improved through legislation.

Now the protection of different laws is fragmented and point-like. The Water Act can protect the water area or bed of a small pond or stream, and the Forest Act can protect riparian forest by the water, but neither law considers the small water environment as a whole. And, for example, the stream bed is not protected by anything, because it is not mentioned in the Water Act.

“There is a lot of talk about restoration now, but then we don’t have comprehensive legislation on it”, Ohisalo gives one example of the shortcomings and fragmentation of the legislation.

Read more: Opposition from the center also dropped the protection of streams from the Nature Conservation Act

Natural law the idea can be compared to the climate act that came into force last year. The Climate Act is a framework law that sets goals for climate policy and requires different climate plans to be drawn up. It only obliges authorities, not ordinary people or companies.

According to the preliminary study, a nature law of a similar level would be too weak a means. The risk would be that different plans would be prepared, but they would not be implemented properly. At worst, a decade or more of the time that would have been needed to improve the state of nature would be wasted.

The preliminary study ends up recommending a stricter natural law alternative, which would be compared to the EU’s restoration regulation rather than the climate law.

Read more: A huge part of Finland must soon be returned to its natural state – This is what the EU regulation means

Read more: Finland’s own negligence is partly behind the large cost estimate for nature restoration

Tight the nature law would oblige not only the authorities but also private people and companies.

In such a strict law, it could be stipulated that nature’s diversity must no longer be weakened or the achievement of a good state of nature endangered.

In practice, it could mean, for example, that, for example, a plan or building permit could not give permission for a project that worsens the state of valuable nature – except in some exceptions or on the condition that the harm is compensated elsewhere.

This, in turn, would result in not everyone being able to use the area they own for construction or other economic purposes.

As one solution to this, compensation is presented in the preliminary report.

The owner of the land or water body would have to suffer the loss of the right to use, first as a deductible as a kind of price tag for curbing nature loss, but the excess part would receive compensation from the public fund.

One possibility is that those who cannot use their forests or land could sell the unused construction and logging rights to others and thus receive income.

Exceptions related to national defense or infrastructure projects important to society could be included in the law.

In the investigation it is stated that a strict nature law would prevent various projects or at least clearly increase their costs.

In general, everything from finding out, producing nature information, planning and taking into account nature values ​​would be costs for both the authorities and private people and companies.

These are the disadvantages of the strictest model advocated by Ohisalo.

“But what is the price if we don’t stop the loss of nature? If species disappear and ecosystems collapse, probably no one can even say the price. This is also not a ready-made bill, but an opening for discussion, a whole that is sustainable can certainly be seen from this,” says Ohisalo.