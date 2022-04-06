HS Environment Exciting mining dispute rages in Eastern Lapland: War makes digging more and more attractive and opponents propose joining the mining area to the UKK National Park

The planned phosphorus mine in Savukoski’s Sokli, with its possible precious metals, will gain additional impetus from the war in Ukraine. However, the project returned to the starting point after the Supreme Court revoked the environmental and water management permit.

Now it would be time to forget about the Sokli mining project, says the reindeer host of the Kemi-Sompio herd Mika Kavakka. Locals sat down last week to consider a recent decision by the Supreme Administrative Court (Supreme Administrative Court), which they say shows no social licensing for the project.

“In addition to the environment, the biggest concerns are hanging local people and livelihoods in a loose log for years, so now is the time to bury this project once and for all.”

Savukoski’s Sokli deposit has been studied since the late 1960s, but the environmental and water management permits issued in 2018 were restored by the Supreme Administrative Court at the end of March. decision regional government agency.

Kavakka no longer considers the follow-up studies planned by the Finnish Ore Refining to be necessary, as they would be based on the same old studies and assessments. It is irresponsible for the company to continue to investigate the matter.

“The supply of the mining district should now be strictly suspended, as it is based entirely on the plans that the Supreme Court has overthrown.”

The destruction of nature cannot be justified by the green transition, so the Kemi-Sompio army is involved in the Sokli protected area proposal, which was sent to the Ministry of the Environment earlier this week, according to which the mining area is to be included in Urho Kekkonen National Park.

According to Mika Kavaka, the reindeer owner of the Kemi-Sompio herd, there is no social permit for industrial mining in Savukoski.

At the same time Suomen Malmijalostus, a state-owned company that bought mining rights from the Norwegians in 2020, will continue to work hard to draw up a profitability plan.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fertilizer dependence on Russia is being reduced and fertilizer prices have risen significantly. Among other things, this makes digging more and more attractive.

Sokli’s preliminary profitability plan will be completed by the end of the year. According to the company, the phosphate reserves of the deposit are large worldwide, but the project is proceeding from its own starting point, as the path of the previous operator, the Norwegian Yara, has now been completed.

“The geopolitical environment has changed and the EU has highlighted its dependence on China, so the importance of rare earth deposits has also increased,” says the investment director. Timo Kärkkäinen.

The plan examines the prevalence of neodymium and praseodymium, which are included in the production of permanent magnets for wind turbine and electric car engines.

“It is essential to understand that they are not produced anywhere here but are imported from China. This has been the case before the crisis in Ukraine, but now solutions need to be found faster, ”sums up Sokli’s project manager. Pasi Heino.

According to Kärkkäinen, the situation in the raw material market in the spring of 2022 could be compared to the time after the Second World War, when Finland decided to strengthen its self-sufficiency by building Neste’s oil refineries.

“Finland is an island, we are on the edge of Europe and Europe is starting to lag behind China, so we need to keep up the pace.”

According to Heino, the company uses material acquired during 55 years in its studies.

“That, too, is part of the responsibility, after which we look at what new research is needed. If our research continues after this year, we will know which methods to study this deposit are the most effective. ”

Ministry of Employment and the Economy also emphasizes self-sufficiency.

“The European Union has identified phosphate rock as a critical raw material, which means that we have a special position because we have deposits,” says the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s Mining Inspector. Riikka Aaltonen.

Self-sufficiency also involves processing, and Finland relies on imports of artificial fertilizers, with the exception of phosphate. Nitrogen is produced from Russian ammonia and potassium is imported from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, among others.

“Increasing European production is particularly welcome for raw materials identified as critical. The goal is to increase European production while diversifying supply chains, ”says Aaltonen.

According to him, the effects of the crisis on Europe’s energy supply and the faster move away from fossil fuels will further increase the need for raw materials for the production and storage of renewable energy.

“In addition to economic viability, the possible utilization of (Sokli) requires many permits, so time will tell how the project is progressing,” says Aaltonen.

Kari Kilpimaa, chairman of the Savukoski council and an advocate of migratory fish, produces dry meat. He suspects that all the benefits of the mine will flow from the periphery “like an optical cable” to the capital. “If you’re not awake here, the state will do the tricks.”

A smoker Vice-chairman of the Salmon River Team Kari Kilpimaaconsiders the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court to be good.

“What was great about the decision was that the Water Framework Directive and the Weser judgment hovered over all this. The quality of water must not be ruined even by Finnish government projects, ”Kilpimaa concludes.

The Weser judgment is a judgment of the European Court of Justice in 2015, which ruled that a project that impairs the ecological status of surface water cannot be authorized without an exemption under the directive.

In Finland, the Weser judgment was applied in 2019, when the Supreme Court denied an environmental permit for a pulp mill planned for Kuopio. The Supreme Administrative Court justified its decision concerning the Finnpulp plant, for example, at the Kallavesi ecological farm. The main reason was the environmental load caused by the plant’s wastewater, as a result of which the condition of the water body could deteriorate.

According to Kilpimaa, the local partner and fishing communities are relieved, as the problem of Sokli is a dangerous location. “The deposit is on top of two unspoilt rivers, and if even a little is pushed, the spawning grounds of the lake trout in the juvenile will be polluted.”

Kilpimaa also reminds of the unfinishedness of the Mining Act, as Sokli, who will soon be 55 years old, could bring jobs, but as chairman of the Savukoski council, he doubts the regional benefits of the project.

“I expect the owners to build the infrastructure so that the poor municipality does not have to take out a loan to build housing, for example. It would be uncertain whether residents would come, as there is commuting and subcontracting today. ”

The proceeds of extractive taxes should be directed to the victims, but this is unlikely to happen, as Savukoski has often been disappointed with the state’s actions.

“This does not mean that we do not want to use Sokli, but we have time to wait for excavation to take place without environmental risks. Descendants would not forgive us for polluting two natural rivers. ”

Soklin Kemijärvi residents who have applied to the Supreme Court for permits Heli and Erkki Saarinen the Sokli mining project is no longer relevant in the 2020s.

“In our society, the emphasis is on nature conservation and diversity, so it starts to sound absurd to do some major nature-destroying project. After reading the decision, I was in the power of euphoria, because for the first time this will be completely rethought, ”concludes Heli Saarinen, who starts in Smoke.

Sokli’s deposit was studied extensively in the 1970s and 1980s, when he said the residents of the mine were still waiting for jobs and livelihoods.

“My hometown is located on the tops of the Kemijoki River, about three kilometers from the church village of Martille. We were disappointed when Siilinjärvi got the mine, but they had time to build an airport in Tulppio and the gentlemen went there with nice cars. The people of the community were much more rudimentary, ”he recalls.

Of particular concern to them are the Soklahs, small fountains, and the bottomless Loitsana Pond. “In our opinion, groundwater research in the area is superficial,” says Erkki Saarinen.

“You can’t relax here, you have to be on your toes, because this is still the whole thing in the process.”