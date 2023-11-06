HS Environment | Exact conservation goals were removed from the nature conservation strategy

6.11. 18:35

What the further the preparation of Finland’s own nature conservation strategy and its actions progresses, the more specific area targets are removed from conservation measures.

In the most recent version, conservation goals in both hectares and percentages have been removed. This is evident from the draft, which HS has read and compared it to previous versions.

The diversity strategy and the related action program are prepared in the Ministry of the Environment, but the strategy is approved by the country’s government.

National a biodiversity strategy needs to be drawn up for a couple of different reasons.

First of all, which came into force this year Nature Conservation Act stipulates that a diversity strategy and the actions implementing it must be drawn up.

Secondly, with the help of the strategy, Finland fulfills the promises it has made internationally.

As a signatory to the UN (United Nations) Nature Conservation Framework Finland is committed to itthat the number of protected areas worldwide will be increased to 30 percent in land and sea areas.

as a member of the European Union Finland is committed to it, that 30 percent of the EU’s land and sea areas are protected, one third of which strictly. In addition, Finland has promised to protect all its old forests and all its natural forests.

The goal of the strategy, which extends to 2035, is to stop the destruction of nature by 2030 and after that turn the state of nature into an improving one.

One an example of deleted protection goals is the protection of privately owned forests.

The strategy was already prepared during the previous government, and according to the strategy draft at that time, in private forests protection would be increased by about 100,000 hectares.

In the action program prepared under the current government, 40,000 hectares were still mentioned for the additional protection of private lands in September, but the point in question was completely removed from the October version.

Some kind of hectare pledge is coming for the protection of state lands, but for now its size is marked with an x.

Second an example is conservation goals expressed as percentages.

Back in September, the draft measure stated that 30 percent of Finland’s land and sea vessels would be protected, of which at least 10 percent would be strictly protected.

This goal has been removed from the October draft version. In its place is a design according to which the network of protected areas is supplemented with sites of value in terms of nature conservation. In the same context, it is mentioned that this is how the protected area increases towards global and EU-level 30 percent conservation goal.

Why conservation targets based on numbers have been removed from the drafts, were they hectares or percentages? HS asked a special expert from the Ministry of the Environment Joona from Lehtomäkiwhose responsibility is the preparation of the strategy.

“We have heard from stakeholders, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, that area-based targets are not appropriate,” Lehtomäki explains as the reason for the loss of hectares and percentages.

However, the preparation is not led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, but by the Ministry of the Environment. So what is the Ministry of the Environment’s will and Lehtomäki’s own view?

“The Ministry of the Environment is looking for a compromise in the strategy that is suitable for all parties, which can also be passed politically. My personal position, on the other hand, is that blurring the surface area goals is difficult, because in nature conservation, quality and surface area always go hand in hand,” Lehtomäki replies.

“ “It might be easier to move on.”

In the Nature Conservation Act it is said that the preparation of the diversity strategy and the related implementation plan must be based on “the best available scientific information”.

It is known from ecology that increasing the surface area also increases diversity. The wider the area, the more room for different species and the communities they form.

So how does the fading of surface areas fit in with scientific knowledge?

“From an ecological point of view, both surface area and quality are needed. But even the best scientific knowledge does not tell how to make the best executable program. In the preparation, it is perhaps easier to proceed without fixed area targets”, says Lehtomäki and adds:

“It is a scientific truth that surface area is needed, and there is no getting rid of this, even if it is not included in the measures for political reasons.”

The current one the government’s program states that forests are protected by quality first. In addition, with regard to forests, the program states that “protection goals based on the total surface area are not appropriate”.

On the other hand, the government program also states that “Finland responds to international commitments with its nature policy”. So why has the 30 percent protection goal been removed from the measures?

“Stakeholder groups have reminded us that the UN’s goal is global and the EU’s goal concerns the territory of the Union, and these have not been imposed on the states. Whether this is in line with the spirit of these agreements, it should probably be considered,” Lehtomäki answers.

The nature destruction strategy and the program of measures implementing it are supposed to be received in the opinion round in January. After the statements, the strategy still goes to the country’s government for approval.