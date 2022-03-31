HS Environment Even an assistant professor specializing in the subject would not have been able to answer the question of the forest fire in the biology student exam – this is how YTL commented

There are several errors and misconceptions about one of the questions in this spring’s student exam for biology. The researcher describes the questioning as a failure.

This question number nine of the spring student biology exam is incorrect. The question deals with the stages of the forest after a forest fire, ie succession.

“There are mistakes. The layout of the whole issue has failed, ”said Assistant Professor of Forest Disruption Ecology Tuomas Aakala Says the University of Eastern Finland.

In his career and research, Aakala has delved especially into forest fires and their effects on the forest.

In the question of the forest fire in the student exam, a picture with curves has been given as material, the purpose of which is to show the state of the forest in the years following the fire.

You can see the biology questions of the spring writings here.

You can see the sample answers to the questions here.

In the case of forest fires, the curve describing biomass, ie living matter (number two), is zero after the fire.

“We know from research that most of the forest fires in Fennoscandia are the surface costs of dry fabrics where pines survive. Big, devastating fires are rare. The stale notion that most of the forest dies in a fire has been baked into the whole question, ”says Aakala and continues:

“But even in the event of a severe fire, the biomass will not disappear, but dead trees will remain in the area. The fact that the trees of previous generations would miraculously disappear somewhere at once is not true.”

Curve number two is therefore incorrect.

If it is thought that this would indeed be a rare situation where, instead of burning the surface, the trees had to be burned to death, in which case curve number three, i.e. the amount of decomposing material, is incorrect.

In that case, a lot of dead wood would be left in the area. However, in the case of the matriculation test, the amount of decomposing material after a fire is also zero.

“Such consequences are misconceptions,” says Aakala.

Curve number one, ie the graph of net carbon sequestration, is also wrong. Carbon sequestration would seem to be reduced to zero in a 150-year-old forest, when in reality this is not the case.

“It is known from measurements and research that even the old forest continues to sequester carbon. The level varies, but it doesn’t go to zero, ”says Aakala.

There is only one last curve left, curve No. 4 describing the amount of forest species. Aakala also sees strange things here.

First, the number of species would be reset in a fire. Second, for some reason it would be at its highest in a forest about 50 years old, and as the forest ages, the number of species would start to decline.

“I’m not an expert on this, but I wonder if anyone else knows the number of species with this accuracy. This cannot be right either. The only thing I would come up with would be if the curve tried to show the number of tree species. Then one would think that at the age of 50 all deciduous trees, such as birch, alder and aspen, as well as conifers would be included. But it would be a pretty thin picture of the forest. ”

What about if Aakala, one of the best experts in forest fires and other disturbances and succession in Finland, had been asked this question. Could he have combined the right terms with the curves in the picture?

“En. I wouldn’t have been able to, ”says Aakala without hesitation.

Aakala believes that he could have somehow combined the terms and curves with each other if he had invented to begin to fork out what kind of outdated perceptions of forests are or what are the typical mistakes associated with post-forest succession.

What about high school students? Can a question with errors be answered at all properly?

“The whole pattern is very vague. Of course, answering correctly in the context of writing also depends on high school textbooks, if that is how it is presented there. It would favor those who memorize. For those who have their own hobbies or up-to-date information, this is a particularly difficult question, ”says Aakala.

Forest ecologist and nature conservation biologist Panu Halme The University of Jyväskylä’s Twitter service was of the opinion that the question was so wrong that the task should be canceled.

Matriculation Examination Board Secretary General of the Chancellery Tiina Tähkä is not yet in a position to say whether or not the question is wrong in the Board’s view. However, the feedback has been passed on to the biology department.

If there is an error in the assignment, the Biology Division will agree on review guidelines that take into account the errors in the questioning.

This reminds us that in any case, the candidate always has the opportunity to answer from alternative perspectives and on the basis of their own skills, and points are awarded for it.

“Whenever the candidates respond, different types of response are revealed than anticipated. We also always look at the actual answers and the final criteria are aligned accordingly. ”

Thus, according to Tähkä, an erroneous question does not hurt, as it can be taken into account in the review.

According to him, there is no starting point for canceling tasks in this case.

“It’s always extremely difficult, and this is not a task of its magnitude. This is an optional task and the candidates choose based on their own skills whether to even answer it. It would be a tough decision to cancel the work of the students who answered the question, ”Tähkä says.

According to this, that question is based on high school textbooks. “A simplified description of succession is in almost all textbooks,” Tähkä says.

“Complex things often require simplification to make it possible to achieve the level of learning required of a high school student,” Tähkä says.

If the vague question corresponds to the content of the textbooks, it means that the content of the textbooks would also be wrong. It annoys Assistant Professor Aakala.

“It may have been well taught in textbooks 25 years ago, but I wish it had already been corrected. It immediately occurred to me that outdated data lives here. ”

Aakala says that attempts have been made to disseminate real information about the impact of forest fires, for example in seminars in the field.

“But what does it help if the whole age group is taught this? We will never get out of this misinformation. ”

Aakala believes that the right information is especially important because forest fires are often used as a control over clear-cutting and it is claimed that clear-cutting has the same effect as a forest fire.

“This myth is repeated in the questioning,” says Aakala.

Read more: HS checked the facts: Forest fires and logging create a similar situation, said Minister Leppä – the claim is not true

Aakala reminds that if the natural development of forests is not understood, it is a poor lunch to understand how the state of the diversity of commercial forests can be improved.

“Understanding the natural development of forests is crucial here.”

Tiina Tähkä of the Student Examination Board believes that if there is a wider discussion on the topic, the authors of the textbooks will also take the feedback into account.

“High school textbooks are products of their time and provide information in a simplified format. But learning materials also live in time and evolve, ”Tähkä says.