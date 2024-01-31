HS Environment | EU decision-makers were subjected to a chemical test, the results were blunt: “We are all victims”

The European Environment Agency investigated the exposure of EU decision-makers to harmful “eternity chemicals”. Pfas compounds were found in the blood of all those tested.

“Pfas compounds being found in one's own blood is a reminder that we are all exposed to chemicals and it does not necessarily require work that, for example, deals with harmful substances”. says the Director General of the European Environment Agency (EEA). Leena Ylä-Mononen.

Ylä-Mononen was involved in the investigation by the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the Chemsec organization, which tested the exposure of EU leaders to environmental toxins.

A total of 11 tested all had Pfas compounds called eternity chemicals, i.e. per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds, in their blood. In five cases, the concentrations exceeded the threshold value defined as a safe limit.

Ylä-Mononen's blood tests also showed slightly higher concentrations than Europeans on average.

“It doesn't feel good to know that there are these chemicals in my body. It's easy to understand that especially children of childbearing age are worried about the effects of chemicals,” Ylä-Mononen, 60, tells Helsingin Sanom.

The results in themselves were not surprising, because almost all people have harmful chemicals in their blood. Still, he would like to know where the compounds got into his body and how it could have been avoided.

“Although I have been working on the subject for a long time, finding harmful chemicals in my own blood brings the problem close in a new way and very tangible,” says Ylä-Mononen.

Ylä-Mononen, who works in Copenhagen, is worried about pollution caused by Pfas chemicals. New substances are constantly entering the environment, which increase the chemical load of both people and nature.

“Chemical pollution is a widespread problem in Europe. It is also possible to improve the situation by completely renouncing the use of the most harmful substances, preferring chemicals that are designed to be safe and promoting a circular economy,” says Ylä-Mononen.

“It would also be important to assess chemical risks for an entire group of substances at a time and not individually.”

European The Food Safety Authority (Efsa) has defined a low risk limit for Pfas compounds. Exposure to higher concentrations may mean an increased health risk. The limit for adults is 6.9 nanograms per milligram (ng/ml) of serum per week.

In Finland, in the measurements of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (Thl) in 2014, the limit of low risk was exceeded in adults. The average concentrations of the four most common Pfas compounds were 8.9 ng/ml in women and 12 ng/ml in men.

Leena Ylä-Mononen's result was the same as the average for Finnish women, 8.9 ng/ml.

Ephesus above the defined safe values ​​were also the MEP by Nils Torvalds (r) Pfas test results.

Torvalds considers the situation serious, as the health effects are also serious. Pfas chemicals cause, among other things, immune disorders, infertility and lower birth weight.

“Up to 99 percent of people carry Pfas substances in their bodies. So it's high time to address them in our environment,” says Torvalds.

However, according to Torvalds, the positive thing is that the EU parliament is considering a bill that would limit substances in the EU.

For tests in addition to Ylä-Mononen and Torvalds, three vice-presidents of the EU Commission, the Environment Commissioner and five members of Parliament participated.

EEB calls for urgent regulatory action. According to the organization, Europe has failed in chemical control because harmful chemicals have spread to a large population.

“Pfas exposure does not discriminate, we are all victims. No one is immune to chemical pollution, regardless of where and how they live,” says EEB's director of chemical policy Tatiana Santos.

“ “We need to stop the emissions of these legal wastes.”

Along the same lines, the former vice-president of the European Commission has participated in the test Frans Timmermans, according to which citizens must be able to be protected from toxic chemicals.

“Toxic eternity chemicals are everywhere. They invade our environment, home grown vegetables, fish and our bodies where they stay forever. We must stop the emission of these legal wastes. We demand that Europe ban the use of these chemicals completely,” says Timmermans in the press release.

The Dutchman Timmermans demands that the Chemours company operating in his home country, which manufactures fluorinated chemicals, “stop poisoning its neighbors and the environment”.

“If they don't take the necessary steps, the company cannot have a future in our country,” he says.

As eternity chemicals Pfas compounds remain in the environment and in humans for decades. They are widely used because they are very durable and repel dirt and water.

There are more than 10,000 different Pfas chemicals in use. They are almost everywhere, from frying pans to ski creams.

In places, Pfas chemicals are found in alarmingly large amounts in soil, waterways, groundwater, drinking water, plants and fish.

In addition to drinking water and food, people are exposed to PFAS chemicals through, for example, clothes and cosmetics. They have also been measured in indoor air.

in the EU it is estimated that fourteen percent of European youth are overexposed to PFAs chemicals. This also applies to Finnish youth.

Excessive exposure does not directly mean that health problems arise. However, when the limit values ​​are exceeded, the risks increase.

Hundreds of compounds have been restricted worldwide by the Stockholm Agreement in 2004.

Due to health risks, the European Commission set limit values ​​for the highest pfas concentrations in food at the beginning of 2023. Limit values ​​were defined for meat, fish and crustaceans and eggs.

The Chemicals Agency Echa is preparing a proposal to ban thousands of compounds in the EU.