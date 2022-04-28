HS Environment Emissions trading from transport, which raises fuel prices, is headwind in the EU – crucial weeks ahead

France and Germany may make a compromise that will also decide the fate of Finland’s social climate fund. France still wants the positions of the member states on the climate package during its presidency.

Brussels

EU The planned reductions in emissions from transport and heating in buildings have become the most difficult detail in the Union’s future climate action.

The European Parliament is currently turning its position in committees, and EU member states will continue to seek common ground during the French presidency, which runs until the end of June.

The new emission reductions for transport and heating were to be addressed by expanding EU emissions trading, but its implementation in both transport and heating is very uncertain.

Emissions trading would make fossil fuels more expensive and create pressure to switch to lower-emission alternatives. Not all EU countries, such as France, are enthusiastic about the price-raising mechanism.

Great The social climate fund, which is tightly linked to the expansion of emissions trading and is intended to help the poorest EU citizens, has become a stick of contention. Part of the revenue from emissions trading would go to a fund, which would then offset the effect of rising prices.

The Finnish government does not want the fund, but according to HS, some member states would even like to expand its coverage.

Like the Member States, the EU Parliament is divided on both the extension of emissions trading and its position on the fund. Most of the sources interviewed by HS predict a compromise in which the Commission’s original proposal will change significantly and will have a longer transition period than the one proposed by the Commission.

“At the moment, I think it is likely that emissions trading in transport will not happen, and then the social climate fund will not come to fruition either. However, I believe that emissions trading will expand to heat, as it created an incentive to give up gas and oil heating, ”says MEP. Ville Niinistö (green) says.

Cars in the Easter rush on the A7 motorway between Hanover and Hildesheim in Germany.

According to Niinistö, a compromise was made between Germany and France. The positions of the two countries have been mixed: Germany is in favor of emissions trading but sluggish for the fund, while France would like a fund for low-income people but is not enthusiastic about transport emissions trading.

EU Member of Parliament Silvia Modig (left) estimates that many Member States would like to see national measures to reduce emissions from transport – Modig himself supports this. According to him, at the national level, the effects could be taken into account immediately and the rise in prices could be compensated for, as well as regional differences in a sparsely populated country such as Finland.

EU the commission presented a major package of climate action last July. The Fit for 55 package includes more than a dozen bills aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

Read more: Forests, cars, emissions trading, carbon tariffs – the EU today presents a giant package that also affects Finland, with which it is trying to cut emissions significantly

Following the introduction of the package, energy prices rose in the autumn in several member states due to, among other things, strong demand and low gas stocks. The price spike began to bring tensions between EU countries.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine and put the EU on the agenda again.

Because of the war, climate policy also changed into a security policy. In the past, member states had to get rid of fossil energy because of emission reductions, now the biggest motivation for exiting is national security.

There is a desire to get rid of Russian natural gas, oil and coal in particular as soon as possible, but this has proved to be considerably difficult in many large Member States.

EU Commission presents on 18 May a series of energy policy revisions, Repower-EU, aimed at getting rid of Russian energy completely by 2030. In the past, the Commission presented a series of emergency measures to reduce the EU’s dependence on Russian natural gas.

Read more: EU energy plan unveiled: Gas companies forced to keep adequate gas stocks and member states allowed to tax giants’ huge profits

According to preliminary data, in Repower-EU, the Commission intends, inter alia, to recommend to Member States that they facilitate the authorization process for renewable energy.

Santavuori wind farm on Ilmajoki in Southern Ostrobothnia.

In the yard of Atria’s factory in Nurmo is one of the largest solar energy parks in the Nordic countries.

The problem now is that the licensing of offshore wind power in some Member States could take ten years, onshore wind seven years and even solar power 4-5 years.

The Commission envisages that Member States should be required to define in advance the areas suitable for the construction of renewable energy. In these areas, licensing would be handled quickly.

The Commission also intends to boost the production of hydrogen from zero-emission electricity and to introduce energy saving and energy efficiency measures.

Its instead, the Commission does not specify the Fit for 55 proposals currently being considered by Parliament and the Member States. Member of the European Parliament Nils Torvalds (r) considers that the Commission does not dare to open the Fit for 55 package, even in part, because then all its proposals would be torn to pieces with different demands for change.

The Commission has indicated that it has nothing against Parliament making the necessary changes on its own initiative.

According to the HS, Parliament intends to raise the target for renewable energy so that the downsizing of fossil fuels can gain more momentum and Europe can get rid of imported energy.

In Fit for 55, the Commission originally proposed that the share of renewable energy in final energy consumption should be raised from the current 32% to 40% by 2030.

The European Parliament intends to raise the target to 45%. It is not a country-specific target but applies to the EU as a whole.

For some countries can do the work. Finland should have no problem reaching a larger target, partly because the amount of wind power will grow rapidly in the next few years.

“It should also be possible to increase the use of wood in a sustainable way,” says the EU MEP Mauri Pekkarinen (middle).

There has been a wider desire in Finland to increase the share of bioenergy, ie energy obtained mainly from wood and forest industry by-products, but this desire is headwind.

The burning of wood in the EU is no longer considered good, not least because, at the same time, the EU has set targets for increasing biodiversity.

“There is a lot of people in the parliament that no wood should be put in the oven,” says Pekkarinen.

Parliament also intends to tighten the targets set for countries to increase energy efficiency. The Commission has hoped that EU countries will use the funds received through the Recovery Facility to support, inter alia, household heat pump investment in order to phase out general gas heating in Europe.

Fit for Of the 55, the implementation of EU carbon tariffs is still open.

Member States accepted coal tariffs tentatively in March, but Parliament’s position is open. Member States agreed that a duty could be imposed on cement, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity, iron and steel imported from outside the EU.

The main goal is to avoid carbon leakage, ie the relocation of production from the EU to countries with a slower climate policy outside the EU.

Today, carbon leakage has been tackled through the free allocation of allowances to some industries in EU emissions trading, which has been an indirect subsidy to companies. Part of the heavy industry would like the free distribution to continue, and lobbying on the issue is currently fierce.

There are also views in Parliament that the competitiveness of European industry should not be jeopardized in a time of crisis.

There is likely to be a compromise ahead where tariffs come in and free allocation is phased out, but in stages. In his own committee report, Pekkarinen suggested that free allowances should continue to be granted for the export of key European industry.