In the middle of winter, a few rare winged birds also enjoy themselves in Finland. HS publishes a new visa every day during Christmas.

In the winter of the heart happens in the bird world, even though the nights are long and the days are short.

For many birds, food intake is behind work. The plant seeds left above the snowdrifts and the insects hiding in the hollows of the tree for the winter are effectively utilized.

Bird boards are busy during a short winter day. The feeding places collect a rich variety of species when the frost gets tougher.

Severe frosts can be fatal for weak individuals. Birds of prey try to do the best they can, and the better population of prey animals in the settlements attracts them to the people.

Birds protect themselves against severe frosts in different ways.

Hen birds dive into the shelters of snowdrifts at night, and many small birds seek refuge in tree holes and birdhouses.

A flock creates protection against predators, and a large flock has enough pairs of eyes to monitor potential food sources.

