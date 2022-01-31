HS Environment Denial of wolf permits kicks politicians: ‘Such fooling around is sad’

Wolf the stock hunting ended before the much-discussed yacht even began.

For the time being, the administrative courts have prohibited the implementation of all exemptions granted by the Finnish Game Center. Killing permits scheduled to begin on Tuesday will remain unused.

The solution was a relief for conservationists who thought the whole hunt would have been premature.

“Looks like the wolves’ lives were spared this winter,” commented WWF’s legal adviser Raija-Leena Ojanen on Friday.

It was a big disappointment for those who would like the wolf population to be regulated through hunting. For example, the Finnish Hunters’ Association recently said it was appalled by the situation.

I- and the Minister of Forestry Jari Leppä (Central) has strongly pushed for wolf stock hunting to begin as early as this winter. He recalls that it has been outlined as one of the key measures in the wolf management plan.

“The administrative courts issued an interim decision according to which the exemptions granted by the Finnish Game Center could not be used. The administrative courts will make a decision on the correctness of the permits later,” says Leppä.

According to Lepä, the ministry will consider in the autumn whether a regulation will be issued for wolf stock hunting next winter.

The assessment is based on an estimate of the size of the wolf population made by the Natural Resources Center (Luke) in the early summer. In the autumn, the final report on the reference value for the favorable conservation status of wolves will be completed.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Emma Kari (green), for its part, demands that decisions on the stock hunting of endangered large carnivores be transferred from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to the entire government.

In Northern Savonia resident MP Markku Eestilä (kok) is concerned about the threat to dog hunting in wolf areas.

“I defend the rights of hunters and the hobby of dogs. For many, hunting is a life-long hobby and a hobby for many, as well as a reason to live in the countryside, ”says Eestilä.

“Because of the wolves, it’s extremely difficult to walk in the woods with a barking dog.”

According to Eestilä, the courts misread the social situation when prohibiting the enforcement of wolf permits.

“Of course, it is entirely up to the Finnish Game Center and other authorities what they do. However, the administrative courts have now made an interpretation, as a result of which they have become decision-makers and subordinate decision-makers, ”says Eestilä.

He says he is upset for the people living in the wolf areas. “We are now maintaining hatred and minimizing damage and human concern.”

“This kind of prank is sad. If the courts get involved, the general obedience to the law may be undermined. That’s when we’re in big trouble. ”

Downtown members of parliament Hannu Hoskonen and Tuomas Kettunen have pushed hard for wolf issues. Among other things, they have made wolves complaint to the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Hoskonen was disappointed with the cancellation of the wolf hunt.

“The courts make independent decisions, but I can’t understand the solutions. They ignore the worries of rural people.

“This is where the Brussels card goes,” Hoskonen adds.

Hoskonen does not believe in Luke’s scientific estimate of the size of the wolf population, but says that there are many more wolves – so too many. He thinks wolf removal permits should be much easier to obtain.

According to Luke’s stock estimate in March, there were an estimated 279–321 wolves in Finland last spring. The stock has grown, especially in western and southwestern Finland.

“The worst is if the current spending continues. I don’t want a confrontation, but it’s not right that people who are afraid are always wrong, ”says Hoskonen.

“Of course I am disappointed that moderate stock hunting could not be carried out, ”MP from Kuhmo Tuomas Kettunen says.

The fate of the Saunajärvi herd living in Kuhmo has been discussed. The Finnish Game Center granted an exemption to kill a herd of eight wolves, but the Northern Finland Administrative Court refused to enforce the permit.

It has been suggested in public that Kettunen, as a Member of Parliament and chairman of the Kuhmo City Council, had influenced the permit decision.

“Unfortunately, I can’t take credit for this. We politicians cannot influence that. The Game Center is an independent body governed by public law, ”he says.

According to Kettunen, an exemption would have been necessary, as the area is a wolf packing area.

“There are flocks next to each other, it would be very good to remove wolves from here.”

“Kuhmo is a large wilderness city that can accommodate nature tourism photographers as well as hunters and rural entrepreneurs. I would now like peace and moderation in the wolf conversation and that everyone in Kuhmo – both wolves and humans – can live safely, ”says Kettunen.

Wolf evokes strong emotions wherever it goes. In the background are reindeer and dog injuries and deer killed by wolves, fears and unfamiliarity with the presence of a wolf.

The fact that wolves are not tolerated has in some cases manifested itself as illegal killing. The wolf is also passionately protected.

The silent majority is neutral. Luke published statement on Finnish wolf attitudes in 2020.

The wolf population updated in 2019 treatment plan the goal is to promote the tolerance and acceptability of wolves. This is achieved through cooperation and open interaction. Stock hunting is also in the range of measures in the management plan.