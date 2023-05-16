HS Environment | Dam demolition, hoped to be the savior of Saimaan salmon, is on the agenda in government negotiations

Environmental organizations have proposed the demolition of the Palokinkoski power plant in Heinävesi, so that the Saimaa salmon struggling on the brink of extinction and the highly endangered lake trout of the Vuoksi watershed would have a natural breeding place.

Finland so far, perhaps the most significant dam demolition for the sake of nature conservation is on display in the environmental group of government negotiations, according to the documents requested by HS.

It is about Palokinkoski in Heinävesi, whose power plant is being dismantled by environmental organizations suggested as a way to help The highly endangered Saimaa trout and the endangered Saimaa salmon. Both need flowing water to reproduce.

Before the damming in the 1960s, Paloki’s six-kilometer rapids route had nine rapids and salmon stocks that attracted foreign tourists.

Saimaa lake trout and Saimaa salmon would get plenty of natural breeding habitat from the opened rapids. At the same time, the rapids would also benefit other river nature, which has suffered from hydropower and other damming across Finland.

The e-mail from the Natural Resource Center (Luke) received by HS shows that the association Saara-Sofia Sirénin led by the environmental group has asked whether the release of Palokinkoski would save Saimaa’s migratory fish.

The e-mail was received on the basis of the Publicity Act in response to a request for information regarding documents delivered to Säätytalo’s negotiators.

The species mentioned in the e-mail are lake salmon, lake trout, sable and grayling.

I’m reading a special investigator Antti Ihon the message he wrote states that “Releasing Palokinkoski would produce 8,000-30,000 migratory juveniles of migrating fish in Saimaa per year, depending on, for example, the success of the area’s renovations and the number of mother fish”.

“This is a huge amount,” Iho writes.

The e-mail also points out that the Palokinkoski area has twice the flow compared to the recently released Hiitolanjoki, whose rapids on the Finnish side were spawned by tile salmon as soon as the dams were demolished.

Thing asking does not necessarily mean that Palokinkosket will end up in the government program in any form.

The price of dismantling, the electricity company’s plans, and the need for hydropower as a control power, although it is not a very large power plant, weigh heavily on the second scale.

Forming the government from the answers of the four parties Petteri Orpon (kok) questions can conclude that muchthat water protection might be the “lowest common denominator” of the nature policy of the government formed by the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the Rkp.

Everyone supports it in one form or another. All four parties also welcome the continuation of voluntary conservation programs. They also include the Nousu program, which focuses on removing obstacles to the passage of fish.

Nosu program a special expert of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry working with Jouni Tammi confirms that the Palokinkoski project would be exceptionally large in terms of price and benefits. It has also been hoped that it will generate tourism income for Eastern Finland, which suffered from the closure of the Russian border.

“It would be in a completely different category than the other projects that have been done through the Nousu program,” he says. “This is significant to the extent that one power plant is holding back a significant rapids route.”

According to Tamme, opening Palokinkoski would require “really considerable support” from the state, possibly tens of millions of euros. Part of the support would provide employment, because dismantling the dam and rehabilitating the river is a huge undertaking. Another part of the state support would be compensation for the owner of the power plant, i.e. North Karelia electricity.

Prime minister Sanna Marini During the (sd) government period, the total expenses for nature conservation were around two hundred million euros per year.

According to Tamme, the Palok plant is “medium-sized” as a hydroelectric power plant.

“It is important for the electricity company, but not so important on the scale of society.”

According to Tamme, when discussing Paloki, the role of Saimaa salmon is understandably emphasized because the species is on the verge of extinction. At the same time, it should be remembered that Saimaa’s lake trout is also very endangered.

According to Tamme, the trout would benefit from the crushing of the Palok power plant on an even larger scale and with greater certainty than the Saimaa salmon.

“Of course, all natural reproduction is important for Saimaa salmon as well.”