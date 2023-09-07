Scientists recommend planting mushrooms at the same time as planting trees.

Männikö a mushroom picker can meet one of Finland’s most delicious edible mushrooms: the reddish-yellow pine alder mushroom, whose mycelium grows as a companion to pine roots.

British researchers recommend that it should be grafted to the roots of tree seedlings at the same time as planting a forest In Pnas magazine.

They calculate that if pine alder and its relatives had been inoculated on all suitable planting trees in the world during the 2010s, an increase in the mushroom harvest would have been obtained every year, which would have had enough calories to feed about 19 million people.

Of course, mushrooms can only be rich in rock because so few edible spores are produced per surface area. However, the big advantage is the high protein content of mushrooms.

Eating mushrooms helps reduce the need to get proteins from animals or cultivated legumes.

In the forest cultivated mushrooms are more climate-friendly than any other method of producing high-protein food, the researchers point out.

In the production of legumes as well as edible animals and animal products, more carbon dioxide emissions are generated than are absorbed.

On the other hand, when one kilo of alder protein is produced, the forest’s carbon stock increases by around 900 kilos of carbon dioxide at best.

Nearly all plants have a fungal root or mycorrhiza.

You can understand the importance of mushrooms as a carbon store when you remember that the spore mother collected by the mushroom picker shows only a small touch of the entire root mushroom. Most of it is hidden in the soil as a thin but abundant mycelium.

In Gramma, it can be 500 meters of forest land.

About three-quarters of the carbon bound to the living communities of the continents is in the soil, and the vast majority is transported there via plants and their fungi.

The fungi collect minerals from the soil for the plants, and the plants reward their fungal partners by feeding them with their own building materials, i.e. the carbon compounds they assemble from carbon dioxide in the air.

In total, at least 13 billion tons of carbon dioxide are sequestered in the world’s mycelium fungi per year, an international group of researchers recently estimated in the magazine Current Biology.

The amount corresponds to a third of the world’s annual carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels.

Published in Science in Nature 6/2023