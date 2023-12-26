HS Environment | Colonial landlords brought trees to South Africa, which are now cut down from tens of thousands of hectares – This is how they try to get enough water

Tens of thousands of hectares of trees have been cleared around Cape Town. The results are promising for the restoration of water bodies and nature.

Trees has now been felled over 46,000 hectares. In the Western Cape region of South Africa, in the last five years, in the name of restoring nature and combating climate change, something that suddenly seems absurd has been done: the forest has been cleared.

Trees are generally considered the key solutions to the climate crisis, because forests act as comprehensive carbon sinks.

But not all trees prevent the effects of the climate crisis. Vice versa.

Globally, alien species are one of the biggest threats to biodiversity. Alien species have moved from their natural ranges as a result of human activity, accidentally or on purpose.

Trees and ornamental plants originating from Europe have been planted in different parts of the world during the colonial powers. This has also happened in South Africa.

It is these trees that are now being removed.

South Africa pays about 400 million rand, or a good 21 million euros per year, for the removal of alien species.

The clearing team will work if the temperature remains below 40 degrees and the wind is not too strong.

“Although trees have an important role in sequestering carbon, the negative effects of harmful alien species are significantly greater than their possible benefits,” says Luthalo Tyhalibongo From the administration of Cape Town.

Non-native trees especially increase susceptibility to drought and fires, as they use significantly more water than native species and increase susceptibility to forest fires.

According to Tyhalibongo, harmful alien species both increase the risk of flooding and reduce water quality by blocking waterways.

“Removal makes it possible to restore biodiversity, and it can have a positive long-term effect on sequestering carbon dioxide in Cape Town's original ecosystems,” states Tyhalibongo.

Horny on Tuesday afternoon, employees of the environmental company Contour Enviro descend from the slopes of the Wemmershoek area. Pines, eucalyptus and various acacia trees grow on the slopes of the mountains, which are calculated to consume approximately 55 billion liters of water per year in and around Cape Town.

The amount of water consumption may double in the next 30 years.

This would be catastrophic for a city that has been suffering from a water crisis for years.

From the culmination point of the crisis, 2018″From Day Zero” since then, the dam waters in the area have been historically low. Acceleration of climate change and population growth make it difficult guaranteeing water security.

Based on research data, it has been assumed that by removing full-sized, non-native harmful trees, the water flow could increase by ten percent. According to the study, Water savings would be even doubled if alien species were removed from river areas where the long roots of trees drink from riverbeds.

Ecosystems the deterioration costs the South African state approximately 6.5 billion rand, i.e. almost 343 million euros.

Improvement measures also cost money – but are worthwhile.

The practical results now show that the clearings carried out in the hectare area have returned approximately 15.2 billion liters of water per year back to the catchment areas of the Western Cape and enabled the rivers to continue flowing. This means about 42 million liters of water per day.

Now only temperatures over 40 degrees and particularly strong winds keep the group of loggers away from work.

Together with an environmental organization, the City of Cape Town began removing harmful alien species from four important catchment areas.

Before climbing the mountain slopes, the professionals have gone through weeks of training.

Removals focus primarily on full-sized trees and medium-sized shoots. Shoots are weeded, cut or dug up with roots.

“Small alien species shoots compete for space, which ultimately reduces their occurrence”, states the coordinator of the alien species unit of Cape Town's environmental services Jonathan Bell.

We work on the cliffs with harnesses and safety equipment. Sometimes permitted pesticides are applied to the stands.

A lot of wood waste accumulates from the dump. The City of Cape Town cooperates with residents so that they can benefit from wood material, for example, in heating and construction. Some of the wood cannot be used and must be disposed of in waste management. Avoid burning.

Even a small one a spark can cause a forest fire that spreads in dry fynbos vegetation. Fynbos is the unique vegetation zone of the Western Cape, which covers about 8000 plants.

Two-thirds of the plants in the fynbos zone do not occur anywhere else in the world.

Fynbos is the wild vegetation of the Western Cape region.

Fynbos consists mainly of heather, proteus and herbaceous rest plants. Forest fires belong to fynbos. Fragile-branched bushes flare up and burn due to lightning strikes or scorching heat naturally every 12-14 years on average.

Full-grown fynbos plants release their seeds thanks to the heat of a forest fire. They germinate without cooling.

The situation in South Africa's Western Cape is the same as in California. Also in California, natural forest fires are a part of ecosystem functioning.

But climate change, stronger winds and harmful alien species have made them catastrophic extensive. Forest fires also happen half as fast as the natural forest fire cycle these days.

“Fynbos plants are not yet fully grown and therefore ready for pollination,” says Jonathan Bell.

Alien species spread faster than native species after fires. This leads to the impoverishment of the original nature.

So far, alien species are spreading faster than their removal, but clearings are being increased.