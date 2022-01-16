Monday, January 17, 2022
HS Environment Can the Brazilian presidential election help the Amazon rainforest, which is being destroyed at an accelerating pace?

January 16, 2022
The popularity of Jair Bolsonaro, who failed to protect forests, has declined, and the new president could incite environmental crimes. However, there is a congress in favor of farmers.

Of the year In the 2022 presidential election, the Brazilian government will have the opportunity to change its policy of accelerating climate change. 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest, a historically important carbon sink, is located in Brazil.

According to a worrying study published in the journal Nature in 2021, Amazon has become a source of carbon dioxide in ten years. The reasons are forest fires and accelerating deforestation, which has grown by more than 40 percent populist president Jair Bolsonaron to rise to power in 2019.

