HS Environment | Calculation: Finnish companies’ exports reduce emissions more than Finland produces them

The Confederation of Finnish Business EK calculated Finland’s climate footprint for the first time.

Finland’s carbon footprint means global emission reductions that are created through the export of climate solutions.

According to the calculation, goods and services exported from Finland reduce emissions in the world more than emissions are generated in Finland.

The assessment was ordered by the Swedish Confederation of Finnish Industries EK and was made by the design company Afry.

Afrin according to the calculation, the products exported from Finland during the year reduced global climate emissions by 63 million tons of carbon dioxide. So this is the size of Finland’s green climate footprint.

At the same time, climate emissions in Finland are 49 million tons per year converted into carbon dioxide.

The equivalent of the carbon footprint is usually thought of as the carbon footprint, which is calculated in a different way than the emissions produced in the territory of the state. The combined carbon footprint of Finns is about 55 million tons of carbon dioxide.

No matter which calculation method you use, according to Afry’s calculation, the climate benefit of Finnish exports is greater than the emissions of Finland or Finns.

Afry’s calculation is not an exact measurement of the climate benefits of Finnish exports, but rather an estimate. The calculation tells about the magnitude of the export’s climate impact.

Finnish companies the climate benefit is calculated by comparing the exported good or service with the corresponding product that it replaces. A Finnish product with lower emissions could have been manufactured with, for example, less energy or fewer materials.

The main part of Finland’s green footprint, i.e. 60 percent, is created in the forestry, chemical and textile industries. The share of the machine, equipment and vehicle industry in the green footprint is 16 percent.

The calculation has its own weaknesses.

First of all, only services and goods produced in Finland have been included. If Finnish companies have production abroad, the products sold there are not included in the calculation.

“In other words, not all Finnish solutions or Finnish technology are included in this,” says the leading expert Janne Peljo from EK.

One example is the Finnish company Neste, which makes its renewable diesel at its Singapore refinery and sells it to the world from there.

Secondly, emissions caused by company production are not included. So the climate benefits of the product have been considered, but not the emissions caused by the production of the product. This is due to the calculation method, i.e. the way handprint calculations are usually done.

“The benefit will also not appear in the Finnish state’s emissions calculation. When a product manufactured in Finland reduces emissions in another country, the emission reduction is calculated as a benefit somewhere other than Finland. But, of course, the emissions caused in Finland could be a benchmark alongside,” says Janne Peljo.

Only industry’s own processes cause annual climate emissions of around 5.5 million tons, i.e. more than ten percent of Finland’s emissions – and on top of that is the energy used by industry.

The third point of view is that not all Finnish exports are the world’s top or emission-reducing green technology.

There are certainly also Finnish export products, the use of which causes more climate emissions than the best products on the market.

“I personally think that there shouldn’t be such things in the long term. I believe that they will be eliminated from the market, and I think that the companies themselves should eliminate such products”, says the branch manager who made the calculation Petri Vasara from Afry.

Bread with a filling of protein produced in the laboratory. Solar Foods.

Every it has not been possible to calculate the emissions of a Finnish export product, but Finland’s carbon footprint has been formed by dividing exports into six blocks and then taking representative products from each. 40–50 export product-specific calculations have been made, and with their help an estimate of the size of the handprint has been formed.

In any case, the calculation is the first attempt to understand Finland’s climate impact on the world. At the same time, it is intended to be a strategic tool for exports, in Finnish, so to help when Finland is looking for export assets and competitive advantages. There were many of them.

One is “green computing” or “green it”, which means managing information and communication technology with fewer emissions.

“It’s just how energy-efficiently the data centers are run, which code is chosen, how efficient the code is, how much cloud service capacity is reserved and things of this type,” says EK’s director of green growth Ulla Heinonen.

Ulla Heinonen

Producing very cold temperatures is also an export product. They are needed, for example, to transport covid vaccines. Finland also has strengths here, says Petri Vasara.

Both increasing computing and the achievement of extremely cold temperatures are supported by quantum computing.

Hydrogen-based steel production, i.e. green steel, could also be Finland’s export assets.

Other promising areas include, for example, new textile fibers, low-emission materials and synthetic chemicals, as well as new types of food production.

Finland a carbon fingerprint is not a permanent achievement.

“You can lose it really quickly. You have to run all the time to stay in place,” says Petri Vasara from Afry.

The handprint calculation is based on the difference: the fact that a Finnish product is more efficient than others on the market. But because companies in other countries are developing their products, the technological edge must be maintained in Finland at all times and we would like to increase it.

Afry has estimated that by changing the export palette and further improving the products, the climate impact of Finnish exports could be increased to around one hundred million tons of carbon dioxide by 2035. This would not even require increasing the amount of exports from the current level.

This is not enough for EK. Ulla Heinonen proposes that the next government should aim to double the size of Finland’s carbon footprint in 2030.

It would mean that the goods and services exported from Finland at that time would reduce emissions in the world by 126 million tons.