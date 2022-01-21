HS Environment Banks and investors are now starting to price the natural risks of companies – UPM gets a cheaper loan if its forests can do better

UPM was the first Finnish company to link the price of loan money to promoting biodiversity targets. The arrangement can act as a peek into the future.

Forestry company UPM is currently preparing a new annual report in which, in addition to traditional financial figures, the company will also report on the progress of its biodiversity program last year. Did the number of deciduous trees increase in the forests it owned? And how big an area was used for continuous cultivation?

How UPM manages to improve biodiversity also seems to play a small part in what the company’s income statement looks like. The company’s revolving credit margin is tied to the progress of the company’s biodiversity program. If biodiversity improves, UPM will get a cheaper loan.

UPM’s arrangement could act as a peephole for the future. Biodiversity is now rising on the agenda of companies and financiers. Experts believe that in the future, the natural risks of large companies will be assessed in the same routine as climate risks today, and they may affect the price or availability of financing.

Of the year 2020 in the springHowever, when UPM agreed on the terms of its revolving credit facility, the situation was quite different.

“Biodiversity was a radically new thing for banks back then,” said UPM’s Vice President, Corporate Responsibility Sami Lundgren says.

Linking the EUR 750 million margin to the climate and biodiversity targets was UPM’s own idea. In the spring of 2020, the company began to prepare for large investments and therefore needed a revolving credit facility, a kind of loan promise that the company could quickly turn to if necessary.

According to Lundgren, it was natural for the company that funding be tied to sustainability goals.

The terms of the revolving credit facility were built together with the organizing banks. It was based on UPM’s own climate and environmental targets, which had been updated a little earlier.

The price of the loan will depend on whether UPM succeeds in its own goals of reducing emissions and improving biodiversity. Developments are monitored annually.

UPM’s goal is for the company’s operations to have a positive impact on the diversity of forest nature in the company’s own forests in Finland. With holdings of more than half a million hectares, UPM is Finland’s third largest forest owner.

The target is monitored by eight indicators. These include, for example, the age of forests, the diversity of tree species, the number of protected areas, and so on. In addition, the company is currently developing monitoring for, among other things, the amount of rotting wood.

The company’s forests in Uruguay and the United States and purchased wood are excluded from the target. About 15 percent of the wood used by the company comes from its own forests.

UPM is the first company in Finland to link the price of its financing to biodiversity targets, and similar arrangements are not common in the world.

“It was new and even surprising for the banks that the company wants to do this. We had to work quite a bit towards the banks in explaining the goals, ”says Lundgren.

CFO of the company Kenneth Råman says linking funding to biodiversity goals was one way to benefit from the work that is being done at UPM anyway. At the same time, it was a way to signal that the company is taking responsibility issues seriously.

The price of UPM’s financing is not significantly affected by biodiversity targets. The margin on the revolving credit facility may increase or decrease by a maximum of 0.025 percentage points depending on the company’s performance.

“If you calculate it for that amount of total debt, it matters,” Råman says.

So far, UPM has not had to resort to revolving credit.

One Nordea was one of the organizers of UPM’s revolving credit facility. Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking Petteri Änkilä says the arrangement was the first for the bank to link the loan to biodiversity meters. This was encouraged by the bank’s own climate targets and risk management.

“The financial risks associated with the loss of nature can be quite high for companies. It is also our own risk management and directing capital to nature-positive sites, ”says Änkilä.

At the same time, lessons were learned at Nordea for the future.

“In the future, there will be pressure from supervisors. Now [suurimpia pankkeja valvova] The European Central Bank is interested in climate risks and it is expected that other risks will be identified in the future. “

Änkilä says that the assessment of nature risks at Nordea is still quite new, but the importance of the issue is growing rapidly.

Likewise thinks an assistant professor at the Swedish School of Economics (Hanken) Hanna Silvola. He believes that biodiversity is the big theme of this decade in the corporate and financial field. However, we are still in the early stages.

“We are in a situation where the gauges are missing. They are currently being developed. In many companies, it requires a whole new kind of expertise. ”

Gauges, standards, and models are now being developed feverishly around the world.

Regulation also guides the assessment of environmental damage. The EU will soon start classifying investments not only on the basis of climate impact but also on the basis of environmental impact.

Silvola believes that UPM’s arrangement gives an indication of what is to come. Various green criteria in corporate loans are becoming more common and spreading from large companies to smaller companies.

“That’s where it seems to go. Banks are already competing over who gets the taxonomy [EU:n ympäristöluokittelun] customers. In the future, corporate loans will be green or sustainable. ”