HS Environment At a depth of 120 meters at the seashore hides a cave on which Helsinki depends – Now it threatens to become an old relic

Huminaa, rumble, electric lights, metallic structures and a closed large space. The sounds come from the coal conveyor. When the environment is still lifeless and dark, the place is reminiscent of spaceship scenes from science fiction movies.

However, we are now at a depth of about 50 meters in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, in the massive cavern of the energy company Helen’s Salmisaari power plant.

We climb to the structures, which are on top of a three-meter-high coal silo excavated in the depths of the rock. There is a huge drop from the maintenance structures to the top surface of the coal mass.

These facilities are likely to undergo major changes soon, as Helsinki decided in December 2021 to close the Salmisaari coal-fired power plant by April 2024 at the latest.

There is a rotating metal bridge at the top of the underground silo for three. From there you can observe the situation in the silo. There is also a passage from the bridge to the emergency exit that leads to the ground.

“Is the dread of a high place?” asks the power plant manager Jarmo Hagström.

It is not worth looking down from the scaffolding stairs. Surprisingly, deep in the depths of the earth ends up being dizzy.

Carbon dust sticks to the handrail. However, efficient ventilation removes coal dust and radon gas from the cave, which is even more so in the rock. Clean air is sucked from the ground to replace it.

Service structures have a wide variety of gadgets, including lights, gears, motors, and power cords. They need to be serviced from time to time. Guardians cannot have the fear of a high or cramped place, Hagström says.

Power plant manager Jarmo Hagström says that the power plant’s people are proud of the power plant and its caverns.

The structures on top of the silo are attached to the roof of the cave.

Production and property manager Timo Aaltonen says conditions are harsh due to moisture and coal dust.

“Corrosion is combated with special materials and planned maintenance measures.”

The cave was completed in 2004 and has a total length of 4.3 kilometers. Through the cave, the Salmisaari power plant gets its coal, which is used to generate electricity and heat for Helsinki residents.

Coal is imported from Russia, where the mines are mainly in Siberia. The homes of Helsinki residents are thus heated by ancient Siberian cultures.

Dungeon works by importing coal into the port of Tammasaari, which is transferred to underground conveyors. Coal travels in Ruoholahti under streets and buildings, and the people of Helsinki walking on the streets don’t notice it anywhere.

In four underground silos, coal passes through a crusher. Each silo is 40 meters in diameter and 70 meters high.

From the bottom of the silo, the coal is further dropped onto a conveyor. The coal journey continues by hoist to the surface, then again to the conveyor and further to the day silo, from where the fuel eventually ends up in the combustion boiler.

Thanks to the massive cavern, it has thus been possible to move the transport and storage of coal largely underground. Convenient from the perspective of Helsinki residents.

Could wind power be converted into heat, and could the heat then be stored in a cave, for example in the sand? According to Timo Aaltonen, Director of Production and Property, this is one thing to consider when considering the further use of the cave.

The bridge at the top of the silo has a variety of technologies: lights, gears, cables, and motors. They need constant maintenance.

We’re moving from the top to the bottom of the silo. The trip is folded in diesel cars along the service cave. For security reasons only diesel cars are allowed. Gasoline ignites more easily than diesel, and electric cars run the risk of battery fire.

The car is equipped with, among other things, a fire extinguisher and a rescue hood that allows you to get oxygen for 10 to 15 minutes.

The bottom of the cave is earthy, the walls are plastered. Helsinki’s parking caves have clearly steeper driveways than here.

Of course, there are also emergency exits in the cave in case a fire should escape. At several points on the surface of the earth leads a vertical shaft, which can be saved along a vortex staircase.

A variety of technologies circulate on the walls and roof of the cave: scaffolding, electrical wiring, control and communication cables, and ventilation pipes. There are about 50 kilometers of different cables and a thousand lamps.

We will arrive to the deepest part of the cave. The cave is at its deepest 123 meters below sea level.

Noise and crackling is carried to the ears as the coal falling from the silo to the conveyor moves at a sluggish pace to the vertical lift and further into the day silo.

The bottom of the cave is covered with a thin layer of coal dust. When inhaling coal dust is not noticed. The air here is always warm, a little cool, maybe ten degrees. There is no way we can sense that we are very deep. The feeling is the same as if it were only five meters above the ground.

At the deepest point of the cave, the bottom is covered with a thin layer of coal dust. It leaves clear traces of the steps, ie concrete carbon footprints.

Here, too, the space-like atmosphere of science films continues. With the exception of us, the place looks completely lifeless and dead.

Have you seen signs of life in the dungeon: rodents, bats or insects? At least communications manager Maria Rousin it has not come to light that the animals have been seen.

Probably some life would be found if you looked closely.

What do the people at the power plant think about their dungeon?

“We are proud of the caves and the power plant,” Hagström says sharply. “Caves are a unique place in the world. Both work very well and reliably. ”

We continue our journey. The car in front lifts a light cloud of coal dust off the ground.

Coal dust is regularly removed from the bottom of the cave. Occasionally there is a crowd underground also greasing and servicing equipment. However, the cave is not visited daily.

In the higher cavern, the driveway is moistened by water flowing from the rock. Water must be removed from the cavern constantly.

Communications Manager Maria Rousi says that those who are interested in the rapidly evolving technology to replace coal and for the further use of Salmisaari and its caves will be monitored in Helen.

The cave has constant lighting. The driveways are surprisingly gentle in some places.

Salmisaari the power plant and cavern will face major changes when the plant closes in spring 2024. Fossil coal is to be phased out in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The power plant will remain in Helen’s energy production, with one boiler continuing to use pellets.

Even the cave remains with Helen, but its fate is open. Consideration is being given to how it would be used in the production of zero-emission energy. Rousi says the technology in the industry is advancing so fast that there is a lot to monitor and think about. The possibilities are many.

“There is still time to explore the best options.”

For example, could silos contain sand that would store wind power as heat?

Helen replaces coal heat in many ways. Heat is sought, for example, from waste heat and bioenergy in industry and computer rooms. The blueberry heat storage will be commissioned in the spring and the Vuosaari bioheat plant in December.