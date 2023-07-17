HS Environment | An even smaller amount of waste ends up in recycling in Finland: “Consistently poor performance”

In Finland, recycling is handled worse on average than in many other EU countries. Statistics show that in recent years, more and more mixed waste has been generated in Finland.

Huge in the grid, a red sea of ​​fire rages in Vantaa.

In the heat of more than 800 degrees, the mixed waste of one and a half million Finns burns in Vantaa Energy’s waste power plant.

All household mixed waste from the area, which covers the capital region, Nurmijärvi, Karkkila and the municipalities of the south coast between Hanko and Porvoo, is transported to the power plant.

Before incineration, the waste is collected in a concrete hall, where abandoned furniture and other large items are crushed.

The familiar, warm smell of a garbage shed greets you in the hall. Someone has saved a dusty guitar from the load, with all the strings still in place. The rest turns into variegated mounds before the eyes, from which it is difficult to distinguish what they once contained.

Finns have been producing more and more of this stuff in recent years.

Waste burns in large grates at the Vantaa waste treatment plant.

Statistics Finland according to the latest figures announced on Friday, July 7, the total amount of municipal waste in Finland increased by almost 114,000 tons in 2021 compared to the year before.

At the same time, the recycling rate dropped.

Finland’s recycling rate fluctuated between 41 and 43 percent after the mid-2010s. In 2021, the recycling rate increased to 39.

This means that an increasingly large proportion of the waste is not sorted into e.g. paper, plastic and bio-waste. It does not end up in recycling but in places like the Vantaa waste power plant to be burned.

In 2021, Finns produced almost one hundred kilograms more municipal waste per inhabitant than the EU average. The recycling rate, on the other hand, was clearly lower than the EU average of 49 percent.

“From time to time, doubts are raised that Finland would manage its recycling properly and that other EU countries would pull back,” says a special planner at the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke) Hanna Salmenperä.

“The truth is, however, that especially in Central Europe, there are real countries that perform recycling. Finland has had a consistently weak, moderate performance.”

The municipal waste recycling target set by the EU for 2025 is at least 55 percent and for 2030 at least 60 percent. Finland is committed to these goals.

At the beginning of June, the EU Commission issued an early warning to countries that do not seem to be meeting the goals set by the waste directive. Finland was one of these countries.

Why In Finland, an even smaller amount of waste ends up in recycling, even though efforts have been made to make recycling more efficient? For example, plastic collection has taken strides forward in recent years.

According to Salmenperä, one explanation can be calculated. The recycling rate calculation method became stricter after 2018 as a result of the new waste directive. In addition, the most recent waste statistics come from the time when the corona pandemic was still raging.

However, these factors do not explain the decline in Finland’s recycling rate, at least not completely. Elsewhere in the EU, the recycling rate has been increasing despite the calculation methods and the pandemic.

The bigger reason may simply be that the amount of waste is only increasing, but recycling is not increasing at the same pace, says Salmenperä.

Almost 3.5 million tons of municipal waste was generated in Finland in 2021. That is almost one million tons more than in 2010.

Kahmari lifts up to a truckload’s worth of waste at a time at Vantaa Energia’s waste treatment facility.

If Finns’ waste were to be transported by sea on a cargo ship with a carrying capacity of about 10,000 tons, 350 ships would be needed.

“Something has changed in our society so that the amount of municipal waste has increased significantly in recent years. It would require a deeper examination of why this is exactly the case,” says Salmenperä.

Although Salmenperä emphasizes that he is not a consumption researcher, he thinks it is clear that part of the reason for the increase in the amount of waste lies in consumption.

When looks at the Global Footprint Network statistics on the consumption of natural resources, Finland is one of the top countries in Europe in terms of per capita consumption.

In 2023, Finland’s overconsumption day, i.e. the day when Finns had calculatedly consumed their share of the world’s natural resources, was March 31. Many other European countries were left behind, including Sweden.

Salmenperä describes the amount of waste as a mirror of what kind of material flows through society. When low-quality goods are produced and consumed at a faster pace than before, more waste is inevitably generated.

Sorting still has room for improvement.

“Even though many people sort their waste carefully, there is also a large group of people who don’t do that, even if that bin is found at the back of the yard.”

The same experts from the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) also say Nea Metsänranta and Harri Ikonen.

In HSY’s area, which covers the capital region and Kirkkonummi, the municipal waste recycling rate was slightly better than the Finnish average in the latest statistics.

However, only 47 percent of household waste ends up being recycled.

HSY has tried to find solutions to increase the recycling rate and, among other things, has conducted surveys on what kinds of reasons people have for leaving waste unsorted.

“The most common justifications are related to the fact that there is no space at home for many different garbage containers or that storing waste at home is inconvenient,” says Metsänranta.

According to the survey, other, much rarer reasons are, for example, that the recycling point is thought to be too far away. There is also still a misconception that despite sorting, the waste will eventually go to incineration or a landfill.

One the problem behind the low recycling rate independent of consumers is that there is still room for improvement in the market for recycled materials.

“If the recycled raw material is such that it can be easily passed on and it is a viable raw material for industry, then recycling works more efficiently. Currently, recycled metal and industrial plastics are the kind that someone pays something for,” says Metsänranta.

Ikonen highlights the problems of collecting textile waste in particular.

“There have been some experiments with textile collection, but utilization would require that the material be easier for companies to handle and really valuable. Then collecting it would be profitable.”

Another factor affecting the recycling rate is the reduction of paper waste. Paper has had a high recycling rate in Finland since the post-war period, and it is a heavy material.

Since the recycling rate is calculated in tons, the reduction of heavy, highly recycled material makes it difficult to achieve recycling goals.

“In itself, the reduction of a certain type of waste is a good trend,” says Metsänranta.

Ikonen points out that, according to HSY’s data, in 2021 a large part of the mixed waste in its collection area – about 40 percent – ​​was bio-waste.

Especially in the capital region, a bio waste container can be found in almost every housing association. So it’s about the fact that bio-waste at home is still thrown into mixed waste. The reason may be that handling biowaste feels unpleasant or takes too much time, Ikonen estimates.

“The low recycling rate cannot be explained by the fact that there are no sorting opportunities. Yes, this also includes attitudes. If the sorting of bio-waste could be made more efficient, especially in households, the recycling rate would clearly increase in just a few years,” says Ikonen.

The soil is moved at the Ämmässuo eco-industry center in Espoo.

in Finland mixed waste is practically not taken to landfills at all anymore. In incineration plants like Vantaa Energy’s waste power plant, it produces electricity and heat.

The fact that energy is obtained from mixed waste does not mean that the waste is utilized in the best possible way.

For example, compost and biogas can be obtained from biowaste if it is sorted correctly. Organic substances are returned to the cycle instead of burning up as smoke in the air with mixed waste.

Mixed waste also does not disappear when incinerated.

You can see it in the Ämmässuo eco-industry center in Espoo, where the by-products of the Vantaa waste power plant’s combustion process are processed.

Burning ash and slag are produced, which must be further processed. In the middle of the 200-hectare area of ​​the Ämmässuo eco-industry center, various piles rise: coarse and finely divided slag, ash and burnt metal.

At Ämmässuo, what can still be used is separated from the slag. These include especially metals and minerals. Minerals are used, for example, as soil construction material.

Charred forks, pots and metal mesh stand out in the middle of the scrap metal. They can still be salvaged for recycling, but the quality of the metal is lower when it is first burned.

Scrap metal is separated with a magnet in Ämmässuo.

Some of the ash produced from waste incineration is dangerous. Ash containing heavy metals is processed in its own facilities.

So-called fly ash, which is dangerous for the environment due to its high chloride content, is brought to Ämmässuo.

There, it is bound into slag fines and disposed of under the canopy in a cell the size of a football field. When the area is full, it is covered and insulated.

It will become a hazardous waste dump.

Fly ash is bound in Ämmässuo to the slag fines and spread into the hazardous waste cell.

Correction 7/17/2023 at 3:02 p.m.: Redrafted the section that illustrates the waste volume of Finns using a cargo ship. The article previously stated that the carrying capacity of a 200-meter cargo ship is approximately 10,000 tons. The carrying capacity of a 200-meter cargo ship can also be much more.