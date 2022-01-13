HS Environment Åland’s tax-free stop saves euros – However, the bill will follow, and it will be paid for by the environment

Emission reductions from shipping are partly the green washing of shipping companies, says sea captain and dissertation researcher Mikko Heikkilä. Small particulate emissions have been reduced thanks to sulfur scrubbers and lng, but climate emissions are only just beginning.

Ships Reducing speed is an effective way, according to researchers, to reduce air emissions from maritime transport – both pollutant and particulate emissions that affect air quality and greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change.

Travel times affect fuel consumption and, at the same time, emissions. On the Tallinn route, a quarter more driving time would work wonders. Deviation in Åland, in turn, is a real energy shortage in Stockholm traffic.

A short “liquor stop” in Åland will increase emissions from passenger ferries by up to a third directly on the route.

“Åland’s tax exemption is being abused, just to stop for a few minutes. The ships will travel a much longer distance just to stop in Mariehamn. The rest of the voyage is then driven harder to stay on schedule, ”says the sea captain and dissertation researcher. Mikko Heikkilä.

Heikkilä has studied air emissions from passenger car ferries and ways to reduce them. He is doing his dissertation on emissions from Tallinn traffic at the Department of Atmospheric Science, University of Helsinki.

By silencing According to Heikkilä, emissions from ships will be accelerated until new technology and zero-emission fuels complete the issue.

Not yet in the final stages.

In the case of Swedish ships, Heikkilä has calculated that by omitting the Åland stop between Helsinki and Stockholm, ferries would consume 22–29 per cent less fuel than on the direct route. On the Turku route, the reduction would be 16–17 percent.

Air emissions are reduced in the same proportion.

Hooking to Åland is attractive to shipping companies because ships that stop there get the opportunity for tax-free sales.

Åland is a special area outside the EU tax area. Otherwise, tax-free sales are not possible in intra-Union traffic.

In Tallinn traffic the trump card of shipping companies is speed, but driving a little quieter would save a lot of emissions.

According to Heikkilä, even a short reduction in speed would be significant. Even ten minutes would reduce fuel consumption by 24 percent, fifteen minutes by 33 percent and half an hour by as much as 53 percent.

“In addition, lowering the speed reduces underwater noise, which affects fish, for example,” says a specialist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Jukka-Pekka Jalkanen.

However, if long-term effects are to be achieved, investment must be made in new fuels and technologies. Regulation also has an impact.

“ “Sulfur content has decreased, especially in the air of port cities.”

So far, the biggest justification for emission limits, such as sulfur and nitrogen limits, has been air pollution and small particles, which have reduced emissions. In the Baltic Sea, sulfur limits have been gradually reduced from 2006 to 2015 through both international and EU-level regulations.

“Sulfur content has decreased, especially in the air of port cities,” says Jalkanen.

Air quality healing has significant health effects. Premature Deaths Caused by Particulate Matter in the Air have declined globally, especially in areas where high levels of sulfur emissions from ships were previously allowed.

The impact is large, with shipping accounting for up to 15% of global nitrogen oxide emissions and 13% of sulfur emissions.

The reduction of climate emissions, ie greenhouse gases, has been slow. The energy efficiency of ships has certainly improved, but much of this benefit has been offset by increased traffic.

Admittedly, the Korona era has made an exception to this, when cruise traffic has been almost at a standstill.

Baltic SeaN the share of global shipping in climate emissions is 2-3%. Global shipping accounts for the same share of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

Sulfur and nitrogen emissions can be influenced by the choice of fuel, for example liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is mostly methane. However, it does not solve the problem of climate emissions, as methane escapes the combustion process.

Methane is a stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Fossil so methane is not the salvation, as even fairly new engines emit methane. However, shipping companies market lng ships as saviors of the environment.

“ “Shipping is starting to turn green, but it’s not completely green.”

“Fossil lng is a step in the right direction, but it has to be a temporary solution. Shipping is starting to turn green, but it is not completely green, ”says Jalkanen.

According to him, one way to wait for a complete solution could be to lower the speed and, in particular, to optimize the speed of the voyage, taking into account port calls.

“Of course, shipping companies are going down, which is worth it. It’s largely a matter of weighing, emissions or cost optimization. ”

Heikkilän according to which emissions reductions from shipping are partly due to the greening of shipping companies. Lng has made high-speed ships an attractive option, especially as methane has not yet been included in emissions calculations.

For him, lng is a dead end that will come in the coming years as methane emissions become part of the EU ‘s climate package in 2025.

“The story of Lng will end in the 2030s and 2040s,” Heikkilä predicts.

He sees sustainably produced biogas, bio-based fuels, synthetic fuels, and green hydrogen and ammonia as the solutions of the future.

Shipping should be made zero by 2050 in order to meet the target of the Paris Climate Agreement.

