HS Environment | Activists took a special tripod as their weapon – This is how logging is stopped in Lapland’s disputed forest

Metsäliike interrupted the felling of Metsähallitus in Western Lapland’s Aalistunturi already for the fifth time. Activists have taken a special structure to help.

Activists have developed a tripod to help, which effectively prevents logging trucks and forest machines from traveling on forest roads.

A tripod is a structure made of wood that supports the protester at a height of several meters. It is very difficult to get him off the tripod without violence.

On Monday evening, the police grabbed a chainsaw and sawed off the protesters’ three-meter wooden legs, piece by piece. For this, a special unit from Oulu came to the aid of the Lapland police.

The police arrested a total of five protesters. Two of them were on tripods, but they were brought down safely after the sawing operation. The activists were transported to the Rovaniemi police prison for questioning.

According to Metsälikupen’s representatives, the demonstrators present and Yle’s documentarians were forbidden to record the event.

“In our opinion, this kind of hiding cuts the police in the foot. In addition to stopping the logging, we also demand the protection of freedom of the press and the right for the protestors’ support groups to monitor the implementation of law enforcement with the help of cameras. This should be a basic right in a society like Finland”, said Metsälikuken activists Theo Levlin and Emma Kähkönen to HS on Monday evening.

Aalistunturi in the area, there is a dispute about the felling started by Metsähallitus’ forestry company at the beginning of January in the area where a national park has been proposed.

The logging covers a total of about 400 hectares south of Aalistunturi in Kolar.

Opposite are traditional wood production and concern about the impoverishment of nature.

Metsähallitus appeals to legal logging. It has promised to leave valuable natural sites alone. According to nature conservationists, it is about the future of Finnish nature more broadly and how forests are treated in general.

According to the demonstrators, the state’s forestry is unsustainable from both an ecological and a social point of view.

“Diverse nature plays a key role in both the ecosystems and our people living here adapting to the changes brought about by the climate crisis. Diverse nature is also just as big, if not bigger, an employer in the north than forestry,” says the activist, who spent the night on a tripod for the second time this weekend. Kajo Metsänen environmental movement Elokapinan in the bulletin.

Metsäliike is a movement that originated from the cooperation of Greenpeace, the Finnish Nature Association and Elokapina, as well as private nature conservationists.

Metsäliike says that it demands, among other things, less felling, 30 percent of the land area to be protected, and a fair transition for those workers in the forestry sector who might lose their jobs due to the change in the sustainability of forestry.

Metsähallitus adhere to legal logging based on the logging plan made in 2021.

According to Metsähallitus Metsätalous oy, forestry and thinning-oriented forest processing is carried out south of Aalistunturi in an area with a strong forestry history.

Logging area is included in the area where Aalistunturi National Park has been presented.

Demarcation of the park would include the expansion of the nature reserve to a total of about 10,000 hectares in the areas of Kolar and Pello municipalities. The area is owned by the state.

The goal is to create an ecological haven in Western Lapland that would include the fell and the valley-like catchment area of ​​Laukkujoki with its top streams and lake basins

There is currently a nature reserve of about a thousand hectares on top of the hill, which would form the core of the proposed national park. According to the proposal, expanding the protected area would make it easier for species to move further north as the climate warms and thus reduce the loss of nature and at the same time save important carbon sinks in forests.