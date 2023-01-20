HS Environment | A Saimaan grouse drowned in a fishing net

Kuutti, born last winter, got caught in an unanchored, double-pole net.

Young a Saimaan grouse drowned in a fishing net in Puumala, Metsähallitus informs.

Metsähallitus received information about the dead roe deer from a fisherman on Friday.

“The doe that drowned in the net was about a meter long, so it’s a six-year-old that was born last winter,” it says in its announcement.

Norppa got caught in an unanchored, double-pole net with a knot spacing of 60 millimeters and a wire thickness of 0.20 millimeters. The net was about 19 meters deep, three meters high and 30 meters long.

Dead and injured Saimaa roe deer are asked to notify Metsähallitus immediately by phone at 020 639 5000. If a dead roe deer is found in the water, it must be ensured that the waves do not carry it away.

Saimaan grouse is one of the world’s rarest seals and highly endangered. The size of the stock is currently around 430–440 individuals, Metsähallitus says. In recent years, around 90 chicks have been born each year.

In addition to fishing, the Saimaa porpoise is threatened by, among other things, climate change and other human-caused activities, such as construction.

The roe deer population has strengthened on the edges of its current distribution area, especially in Puruvedi and also in Pyhäselä and Suur-Saimaa, where roe deer have moved from nearby areas of denser populations.

According to Metsähallitus data, two norpas have died this year. It announced at the beginning of Januarythat a Saimaa fawn born last winter had died in a fishing net at Pihlajavedi in Savonlinna.

The real mortality rate is almost three times higher than observed, Metsähallitus states, however.