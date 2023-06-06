HS Environment | A key species lives in the depths of the Baltic Sea, which keeps other species alive

Metsähallitus’s special expert Joonas Hoikkala collects cuttings from the seagrass meadow in front of Hanko. They will later be planted in a new location to revitalize the condition of the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.

Sea meadows are like underwater savannas or coral reefs of the Baltic Sea, which at their best are teeming with life. In the project of the John Nurminen Foundation and Metsähallitus, the Baltic Sea’s natural habitat is being combated by restoring seagrass meadows.

They are still small tufts of grass at the bottom of the sea, the green shoots of early summer. As the shoots grow and the vegetation thickens, the grass becomes an underwater meadow teeming with life: snails, crustaceans, baby fish, seahorse-looking silage needles. . .

Merijajokasniitti is like an underwater savanna or a coral reef in the Baltic Sea. It provides habitat and shelter and food for numerous species. For fish, the meadow is a nursery, in the shelter of which it is good for the chicks to grow up.

If a key species disappears, many species that depend on it will also decrease or disappear. That’s what happened to the marine driving boats in many places on the coast of Finland.

Merijajokas meadows have declined due to, among other things, eutrophication of the sea, dredging of sandy bottoms and beach construction. Along with the meadows, the life that prevailed in them has also disappeared.

Hankoniemi In the western Gulf of Finland, there are still some seagrass meadows in front of it. The tube plant thrives especially on sandy bottoms, which are plentiful near the southern tip of Finland.

On the white sand there are grass-like growths that push towards the light from among the filamentous leaves. The vision is like a balancing of opposing forces: filamentous algae benefit from eutrophication of the sea, while seagrass meadows improve water quality by binding nutrients.

Metsähallitus special expert Joonas Hoikkala studies the bottom of the sea.

Metsähallitus special expert Joonas Hoikkala dives into the water and carefully picks up tufts of grass from the sand. The plants are later planted in a place where sea urchins used to be but where they have disappeared.

In front of Hanko, marigolds will be transplanted and sea meadows will be restored. The goal is that new meadows will grow from the seedlings.

The John Nurminen Foundation, which specializes in the protection of the Baltic Sea, and the marine nature protection team of Metsähallitus Nature Services have started a collaboration, which will help fight the loss of nature in the Baltic Sea and help the local diversity of the seabed.

“The destruction of nature is also progressing under the surface, and we cannot afford to wait. That’s why it’s great that we can take concrete actions together to combat the loss of nature,” says the special expert Miina Mäki from the John Nurminen Foundation.

For Miina Mäe, a special expert at the John Nurminen Foundation, leading a new sea meadow project is a pleasant task, as she is a marine biologist and research diver by background.

Seaweed meadows are of great importance to local diversity, Mäki emphasizes. The plant is one of the key species of the Baltic Sea. It forms a home for dozens of other species, a whole community of organisms, where they can live.

“The more diverse the marine environment is, the better it adapts to future changes,” states Mäki, and he sometimes goes to the sea to examine sea urchin breeding grounds.

Changes are mainly brought about by global warming, as a result of which the Baltic Sea has already warmed. An increase in winter rainfall, on the other hand, can increase the leaching of nutrients from the land into the water. This can accelerate eutrophication and slow down the recovery of the sea.

Sea drifters anchor themselves to the bottom of the sea with their roots and thus stabilize the sediment. Metsähallitus special expert Joonas Hoikkala selects cuttings for replanting.

Meriajokasniitty is also an efficient carbon sink and storage. Meadows use their foliage to store carbon in the sediment.

However, the carbon sequestration effect of vegetation in the northern Baltic Sea is lower than in the southern Baltic Sea, where the conditions for plant growth are naturally more favorable.

Water it’s bright now. Sunlight is effectively filtered to the bottom to a depth of about 2.5 meters. There are shells and green grasses on the white sand.

However, those who dream of their own underwater garden should put ice in their hat, because the activity is subject to a permit.

“Cuttings must not be taken from sea urchins and they must not be moved without permission”, reminds Miina Mäki.

Meriajokasniitty is a habitat protected by the new Nature Conservation Act, and it must not be weakened. Meriajokaspohjat is classified as endangered as a habitat type.

Fact The key species of the Baltic Sea is an important shelter Meriajokas thrives on sandy bottoms and spreads over large areas with the help of its roots. Meriajokas is a ribbon-like tubular plant that can grow up to a meter in height.

Sea bream is one of the key species of the Baltic Sea. The meadows it forms provide food and shelter for dozens of Baltic Sea species.

Merenpohja meadows are an important refuge for, for example, cuttlefish, snails and mussels, and fish.

Dense vegetation binds bottom sediment with its roots. This reduces erosion and water turbidity. Seaweed meadow is also an effective carbon sink.

Seaweed meadows have decreased due to eutrophication and dredging, among other things. Meriajokaspohjas are classified as an endangered habitat type.

Restoration has been tried before on the Swedish coast. Research from the University of Gothenburg showed that diversity can return to planted seagrass meadows quickly. Already in two growing seasons, the planted meadows had almost the same number of invertebrates as the natural meadows.

In Finland, Metsähallitus’ marine nature protection team planted sea urchins in state protected areas in the western Gulf of Finland in 2020 and 2021.

The plantings have been preserved, and in some sites the sea buckthorn has spread into dense stands.

The good results encourage us to continue the restoration on a larger scale, says the nature conservation manager Anu Riihimäki Metsähallitus Ranniko’s nature services.

Nature conservation manager Anu Riihimäki from Metsähallitus’ Nature Services is satisfied with the experiences gained from previous sea driving trainings.

“We were positively surprised,” he says.

Riihimäki reminds that the fight against nature loss also applies to marine nature: “With the restoration decree, there are also goals for the restoration of marine nature. Now we have ready-made tools.”

The goals of both the EU’s biodiversity strategy, the restoration regulation that is being prepared, and the UN Convention on Nature are to protect and restore 30 percent of marine nature by 2030.

So far, the network of protected areas covers ten percent of Finland’s marine nature.

In the new project, the restoration is to be extended outside the protected areas as well. There is also an international dimension. John Nurminen’s foundation cooperates with Central European marine conservation foundations.

The goal is to get a green chain of sea grasses and sea urchins from the Mediterranean to the Baltic Sea at the bottom of the seas.