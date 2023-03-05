HS Environment | A historic agreement was signed at the UN to protect the oceans

The Ocean Treaty is central to the implementation of the 30 percent marine area protection goal. A dispute arose between the states, among other things, about the fair utilization of the resources of the open seas.

Of the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York reached an agreement on Saturday on a historic agreement to protect the oceans. The issue was reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

Aiming to preserve and heal marine ecosystems, the ocean treaty is considered to be central to putting 30 percent of marine areas under protection by 2030. The 30 percent protection goal for marine areas was agreed in December in Montreal, Canada.

Friday was supposed to be the last day of the meeting, but the negotiations stretched overnight into Saturday before an agreement was reached. More than a hundred countries participated in the negotiations.

Agreement had been trying to tie the knot for more than ten years. The countries argued over, among other things, funding and fishing rights.

“The ship has reached the coast,” the chairman of the meeting Rena Lee said after the last day of negotiations.

According to the environmental organization Greenpeace, 11 million square kilometers of ocean areas must be placed under protection each year in order to reach the goal by 2030.

Currently, only about a fair percent of the open seas are protected.

Last an international agreement to protect the oceans, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNICLOS), was signed in 1982. The agreement defined the high seas in international seas where everyone can fish, ship and conduct research.

“This is a historic day for environmental protection and a sign that in a divided world, protecting nature and people can win over geopolitics,” said Greenpeace, who participated in the meeting Laura Meller said.

The Ocean Treaty implements the goal set at December’s Montreal Nature Conference, according to which 30 percent of the Earth’s land and sea areas will be protected by 2030.

“The agreement is a victory for the multilateral system and global efforts to combat destructive trends in the oceans,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres comment.

According to Rena Lee, the agreement will be formalized at a later date, when the lawyers have gone through it and the document has been translated into the six official languages ​​of the UN.

In negotiations securing a more equal position between the poorer global south and the richer north in the distribution of resources in the open seas became the most central point of contention.

In international waters there are substances used in medicines, chemicals or cosmetic products that do not belong to any state. These are expected to bring new commercial opportunities.

It is easier for more prosperous countries to get access to the materials in question, because they can afford to finance projects to explore the open sea.

In New York, the European Union promised to spend 40 million euros to confirm and implement the agreement.

The EU had also announced on Friday at the Our Ocean meeting in Panama an investment of more than 800 million euros in research and monitoring and protecting the oceans.