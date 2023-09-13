HS Environment | A cat’s nose routes smells

The researchers modeled the air flows inside Kat’s snout.

Mixed both humans and cats smell strongly, because part of the inhaled air, thanks to the shape of the nasal cavity, goes directly to the upper part of the cavity towards the sense of smell.

However, the cat can smell us more precisely, because the sniffing air with it is also routed to the cavity maze containing the olfactory sensors and circulates there.

Thus tell In Plos Computational Biology US and British researchers. They measured air flows from a cat’s nose with a computer model they made.

The mucous membrane containing the sense of smell is concentrated in the back upper part of the nasal cavity, on the surfaces of the pharynx. In humans, the ethmoid contains a few cavities, and a couple of simple bony strips, the nasal cortex, protrude from it into the nasal cavity.

In cats, the crusts of the ethmoid are tortuous and form a maze where the olfactory air is directed. The maze is more crooked than, for example, a rat’s and almost as tortuous as a dog’s.

The routing makes the sensation more precise, because the odor receptors are located in the mucous membrane under the mucus layer.

The absorption of different fragrances from the air into the mucus requires time, and the extent of the maze and the slowing down of the flow there provide that.

Published in Science in Nature 6/2023.