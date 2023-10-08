Sunday, October 8, 2023
HS Environment | A bird looks for a direction when it wants to – the inner compass is in some winged eyes

October 8, 2023
HS Environment | A bird looks for a direction when it wants to – the inner compass is in some winged eyes

Some birds apparently perceive the magnetic field in some way, and they use their internal compass when they want to.

From what what would it feel like to sense the Earth’s magnetic field with an internal compass like a migratory bird?

According to research, at least the little birds that migrate at night use their eyes and the visual areas of their brain. Apparently, they somehow see the magnetic field.

Now it also became clear that the compass does not force itself into the altimetry, but the bird looks at it when it wants to.

Already it had previously been found that in night migrants, the brain network dealing with magnetic perception hums only during the migration season and only at night.

Even then, the compass sense is not in use if the birds take a break, they say now In European Journal of Neuroscience Canadian and US researchers.

They caught white-throated crickets in a cage in Ontario, Canada, on their fall migration, and measured their brain activity during the day and night. The migration was deduced from the restless flapping of the wings.

Before this, the compass of night migrants had been studied, among other things, for the red-breasted and wood grouse, which are oriented further south in the Finnish autumn sky as well.

Published in Tiede Luonto magazine 6/2023.

Recommended

