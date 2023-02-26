HS Comparison | We asked the banks for mortgage offers more than a year ago and now – the change is chilling

We asked for loan offers from six banks. The difference from a year and a half ago is chilling.

A little over a year ago, HS reporter Oona Laine went to six mortgage negotiations. Now he did the same. It became clear how radically the loan market has changed in the meantime.

“Here it’s good to have a buffer in the moment. It is in no way advantageous that all the money is tied up to the chimney.”

This is what Aktia Bank’s sales director says Marko Koistinen. We are sitting in a mortgage negotiation where he has brought up the importance of savings in the midst of uncertainty.