Sin the simulator game you can practice how different forces work together. The trainer can build exactly the situations and terrains he wants on the screen.

Another key benefit is playback. The armored vehicles move to the starting positions at the touch of a button, and the task can be started from the beginning. Bugs can be honed out in the game before moving out with the right tanks.

“In that practice terrain, transitions, eating and refueling slow down. There will be human elements. The track is leaving when it should be moved, ”says Lahdenmaa.

The simulator is also cheaper. The 60-tonne Leopard tank consumes 3 to 10 liters of fuel per kilometer, depending on the conditions.

And of course you can practice things in the simulator that wouldn’t even be possible in peacetime. Cadets can’t really drive towards buildings and trees. And indirect fire, ie cannon and throwing fire, cannot really be fired outside the shooting range.

Over the years, our own conscript coders have coded and modeled their own contents in the simulator. Artillery man Teemu Pussinen models the camouflage net coming on top of the tank.

(Kalle Koponen / HS)



Before the games, the Defense Forces also learned wartime tactics from overhead transparencies and Power point performances.

“In them, the conscript’s eye swells. But when taught through games, everyone focuses on what they are doing, and they can’t sleep in it, ”says Lahdenmaa.

According to the pictures, Russia has had old MT-LB transport armor in the Ukrainian war. One almost similar one stands in Parola’s armored hall.

(Kalle Koponen / HS)



Destroyed Russian MT-LB transport tank. The photo was taken on March 20th.

MT-LB tanks were introduced in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. This wagon was destroyed in Ukraine on 13 August.

UAccording to the Oryx website, which documents the losses of the Krain War, more than 340 Russian tanks have already been destroyed, damaged, abandoned or taken over in Ukraine. About a hundred of them have been old MT-LB tanks.

One almost similar one stands in Parola’s armored hall.

This is a model called MT-LBV. A narrow opening is inserted into the top of the tank. The paint surface is badly cracked. Cyrillic letters are displayed in the instrument cluster.

The tank has the feel of a museum object. Heavy mechanics. No screens or digital flies but metal levers and pedals. Barren and cramped booth. The view out from the narrow windows is poor.

The most modern western carriages – like the Leopard carriages in the Finnish fleet – have much better equipment. There are more powerful night vision devices, protections and more space.

“Even older equipment would work if it is maintained and used correctly,” says Pekka Toveri.

Inside the armor, one can try to imagine what it would be like to be a Russian soldier in an armored car in March in the middle of a Ukrainian field.

Food is scarce, as is fuel. The service route to your troops may be broken. All the time to be feared, as the Ukrainian Javelin anti-tank missile hits the roof at a speed of 500 kilometers per hour.

“Yes, it’s a pretty depressing situation. And it doesn’t raise fighting morale, ”says Comrade.

Images of destroyed and blackened tanks come to mind. Many have burned inside or exploded into pieces.

The reason for the total destruction is harsh, and it also gives an explanation as to why the Russian soldiers went on the run in an ambush video when the first tanker was hit.

In Western new carriages, such as Leopards, ammunition and crew are separated by explosion panels. They protect the crew in the event of a hit.

In the old Russian wagons, the ammunition is in the same state as the crew.

“If a hit comes, it will most likely mean everything will burn and the crew will die. Of course, it does not improve motivation, ”says Toveri.

MEast Cadet students of the Parola Armored Brigade think of watching some videos about the war? How does it feel?

“We do not have a personal relationship with Ukraine, so we can distance ourselves from it and think about what happened in the situation from a military point of view,” Daniel Hammarström says.

“This is our bread job. It is not the same as being in the situation itself. ”

The cadets take turns leading the task. Daniel Hammarström tells the team the plan to start the practice.

(Kalle Koponen / HS)



Hammarström and Jesse Nieminen are 23 years old and are studying at the Cadet School for the third year with a bachelor’s degree in military science.

They say they have followed the fighting situation in Ukraine to some extent on the news and social media.

“Of course we seriously follow it, but it hasn’t really affected our own lives,” says Nieminen.

Sitting in the tank of an armored car feels exactly the same now as in the autumn, Nieminen continues. When you know your job and know the team works, you feel safe.

“When you don’t take it personally and settle down to think about it.”

When training in the field, a two-way simulator system is used, ie sensors attached to fighters and tanks. The system collects information about the training events.

(Kalle Koponen / HS)



Ptraps have been declared dead as a weapon many times. Still, they are still in use, even in Finland.

According to Pekka Tover, this is a race between the protection of weapons and armor. The latest tanks have active protection systems that detect and destroy future missiles.

“If successful, the battle of the armor is the seamless cooperation of different types of weapons, the correct tactical use of equipment and the utilization of technology. There are still a lot of things that can only be done with armored personnel, ”says Toveri.

Infantry moving in the open is unprotected during firing. A soldier moving without armor can be killed with a bullet. A missile is needed to destroy the battle tank.

So which Comrade himself would prefer: a Ukrainian Infantryman with a drone, night vision equipment and an anti-tank missile, or a Russian tank driver?

“If you are faced with a Russian force that is malfunctioning and allowing the Ukrainians to operate freely on the site, I would definitely prefer a Ukrainian.”

But if there was a more skillful opponent to face, Comrade would prefer to choose armor.