HS beer test | The German pils beers in the market selection pleased the jury – two beers received a full five stars

Fresh pils beer is suitable for many kinds of summer dishes, from sausage to fish. HS’s test evaluated 12 German pils beers sold at Market.

Among the selections of the central stores, twelve representatives of the pale bottom yeast style made in Germany were found for a blind test by beer professionals. The general level was good; each was deemed worthy of at least three stars and two beers received full marks.