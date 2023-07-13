Thursday, July 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS beer test | The German pils beers in the market selection pleased the jury – two beers received a full five stars

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS beer test | The German pils beers in the market selection pleased the jury – two beers received a full five stars

Fresh pils beer is suitable for many kinds of summer dishes, from sausage to fish. HS’s test evaluated 12 German pils beers sold at Market.

the fresh ones and crisp bils are versatile food beers. They go well with sausages, pork and aquatic animals.

Among the selections of the central stores, twelve representatives of the pale bottom yeast style made in Germany were found for a blind test by beer professionals. The general level was good; each was deemed worthy of at least three stars and two beers received full marks.

#beer #test #German #pils #beers #market #selection #pleased #jury #beers #received #full #stars

See also  TCU postpones judgment of lawsuit on Petrobras price policy - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Earth’s containment zone | The Earth’s magnetic field is exploding – Finnish research modeled the ferocious heating of the solar wind

Earth's containment zone | The Earth's magnetic field is exploding - Finnish research modeled the ferocious heating of the solar wind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result