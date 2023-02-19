Kiovassa käytiin vuosi sitten taistelu, joka oli ratkaiseva sekä Ukrainalle että Suomelle. Kansanedustaja Kira, baarimikko Dmytro, kriisinhallintajohtaja Antti ja venäläisiä vastaan rintamalle päätynyt majuri Jouni kertovat nyt, mitä Kiovassa todella tapahtui kohtalonhetkinä helmi–maaliskuussa 2022.

Tommi Nieminen HStext

Sami Sillanpää HStext

PUhelin raised the alarm in an apartment in the Solomjanskyi district at 5:10 in the morning.

Congressman Kira Rudik woke up to the call and got up to answer.

On the other end of the phone was an official from the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament. The caller relayed an order from somewhere higher up: every single member of parliament in the vicinity of Kiev had to get to the parliament building by seven in the morning.

At any cost.

Rudik didn’t know it yet, but small groups of Russian armed infiltrators were already on the streets of Kyiv. They strive towards the administrative center of Kyiv.

“We started calling each party to see how many representatives we could get together,” Rudik recalls.

It was the morning of February 24, 2022. There was an unprecedented emergency for the assembly of the Parliament: martial law had to be voted on in the entire territory of Ukraine during the morning.

The first Russian missiles had hit strategic targets around Kiev a few minutes earlier. Small infiltrated special forces were already in Kiev, and the first batch of VDV landing forces were brought by military helicopters to the cargo airport of Hostomel, northwest of Kiev.

Rudik, the chairman of the pro-Western Holos party, started driving from Solomjansky towards the administrative quarters of Kyiv.