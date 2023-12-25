HS Aurinkonannikolla | When you order a taxi, your call may be answered in the south: Heidi-Maria Toikkanen, 37, got tired of her lifestyle and moved to the Aurinkoranniko

There are plenty of Finnish telephone operators working on the Aurinkoranniko. One of them is Heidi-Maria Toikkanen, who longed for more peace in her life.

When Taxi Helsinki's phone rings early in the morning, Heidi-Maria Toikkanen opens a line 4,000 kilometers away.

It's still dark in Fuengirola. The thermometer shows fifteen degrees.

“Taxi Helsinki, good morning,” Toikkanen says and fixes his headphones.

“Okay, I'll send a ride.”

The morning shift has started at five. In Finland, the elderly start to wake up and call a taxi when they go about their business.

Some recognize the voice of a familiar customer service representative and want to exchange more information about the morning. If the lines are not congested, Toikkanen is happy to exchange a few words.

Toikkanen, 37, has worked in a telephone service for a little over a year. For him, the work is relaxed and pleasant, suitably simple.

That's exactly what Toikkanen was looking for when he moved from Barcelona to Aurinkoranniko a year ago.

“Fuengirola and southern Spain in general are well suited for such a downshifter. It is still extremely relaxed and welcoming here. The Mañana mood lives on strong, in a good way.”

Heidi-Maria Toikkanen says that she enjoys her job as a customer service representative. In the picture in the foreground is my colleague Juhani Tyrmi.

Taksi Helsinki has outsourced part of its telephone service to the Reakt company, whose office also answers customer calls from Lähitaksi and Postnord, which delivers packages. More than 60 employees work in the office.

There are employees of all ages and backgrounds. Some have lived in Spain for a long time, some have just arrived. In 2024, the number of employees will increase by dozens, as more customers are coming.

I reacted Toikkanen visits the office from time to time. Today he is exceptionally there for training.

Friends sitting in the company's break room Selma Sahila25, and Sanna Soini24, whose work is on hold as of today.

Soini's first day at work is behind him. He has only been in Spain for a few weeks. He was attracted there by Sahila, who has been at React since February and works as a trainer.

At the same time, the team leader on duty Juhani Tyrmi56, has lived in Spain for thirty years, four of them in Fuengirola.

“It took three years before I got used to it, bought curtains and decided to settle down,” says Tyrmi and laughs.

“This is a really different place compared to the rest of Spain. But the job opportunities are so good compared to other places.”

All four say they enjoy using React. It is important, because at work we sit almost back to back. Along with work, we talk about all kinds of light things and laugh a lot.

There are plenty of fruit and vegetable shops and tapas places near Heidi-Maria Toikkanen's home.

Usually Toikkanen works at home. The house is in a neighborhood favored by workers near the center of Fuengirola, between fruit shops and tapas places.

In her free time, she cooks, does yoga at home, goes to the gym and meets friends. Three-shift work enables variety in everyday life.

“When I took this job, many people told me that I wouldn't last long and that I would get bored. At first I was a pessimist myself and thought that I would go down in my career. But this is a really good solution right now.”

In Barcelona, ​​Toikkanen had a more demanding job as an office manager in a digital marketing company. He was responsible for personnel and financial matters. He had never done customer service.

“But if you don't have a passion for anything, it's a good idea to do something as easy as possible. Why stress unnecessarily?”

It's good to have a stopover and a breather on the sunny coast. Life doesn't have to be planned out, says Heidi-Maria Toikkanen. See also Senate elects new Ethics Council, inactive since 2019

On the other hand there wouldn't have been much choice. There are Finnish companies on the Aurinkoranniko, but the work offered is mostly customer service.

Toikkanen wanted a Finnish job, even though he speaks Spanish.

“Spanish companies are more hierarchical. There are bosses and secretaries, and there is not the same flexibility in working hours.”

However, the pay is worse. Toikkanen will have maybe 1,300–1,500 euros per month from his salary and allowance. Almost everything goes to living.

He pays about 600 euros in rent for an apartment with a Spanish room. It would cost the same to live in a studio apartment. In addition, water, electricity and internet costs a few hundred per month.

The quality of life in southern Spain is better than in previous places of residence, says Heidi-Maria Toikkanen. “Even though the rent level is high even here, you can still afford a sensible and nice home a kilometer from the beach.”

Mornings and morning shifts are Toikkanen's favorites. If it's not a working day, he goes to the beach.

The beach is a twenty-minute walk from the house, and you can swim in the Mediterranean almost all year round. In the early morning, there is still no one on the beach and the morning sun rising from the sea often colors the sky in a magical way.

On Sundays, Toikkanen goes to lunch. For twenty you get a couple of tapas, a fish and seafood plate and a couple of glasses of wine. The restaurants on Rantakatu are filled with large groups.

Relaxation is the luxury of life for Toikkanen.

“I'm trying to develop in this way of being, that there's no rush for anything. What's the rush to do – go home and watch TV?”

Toikkanen not living in Fuengirola for the first time.

His parents came to Aurinkoranniko for the first time already in the 1980s, when the real estate industry was still in its golden days. They fell in love with the area and returned with their children at the turn of the millennium, although their own business brought the father to Finland regularly.

See also Faeser for defusing sexual criminal law Heidi-Maria Toikkanen spends as much time as possible with the locals. “In Finland and Barcelona, ​​making friends at this age was much more difficult. Here, people just talk to each other and are easily asked to join groups. During the evening, I might get an invitation to five different places.”

As a child, Toikkanen went to school in a small Swedish school in Fuengirola. At the age of 20, he went to Sweden to study international marketing for three years.

From Sweden, Toikkanen moved to Finland in 2010 and worked as an organization secretary in a political organization. However, the values ​​on the surface in Finnish society did not clash with his own.

“For six years I seriously tried to settle in Finland. I thought that I would get a career and an apartment in the center of Helsinki. But it wasn't at all what I valued myself or how I wanted to live.”

Spontaneity culture was missing, says Toikkanen.

“Everything felt so serious and important. People around me only talked about pension funds, the value of the house and getting rich. If there is no money or one's own values ​​are very different, it is terribly difficult to live in such a society.”

For him, southern Spain has a more relaxed relationship with the economy.

“No one ever talks about pensions, ever. Nobody can afford to buy a room. Everyone just lives without planning any more.”