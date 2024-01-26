HS Aurinkonannikolla | In the middle of a holiday paradise, there is a Finnish high school, where you apply in a completely exceptional way

Pinja Hotakainen, 17, wanted to study abroad. As a result of persistent efforts, he is now studying in Fuengirola on the Aurinkoranni coast, where there is a Finnish-language high school.

Sunshine and warmth all year round. Thence Pinja Hotakainen17, dreamed already in middle school.

He definitely knew that he wanted to go to high school abroad, away from the Finnish winter and from a small town in Central Ostrobothnia.

When big sister Jonna, 24, moved three years ago to work on the Aurinkoranniko, Hotakainen knew that he would also go there. In Fuengirola, there is a high school of the Aurinkoranniko Finnish school, which seemed like an obvious choice.

In high school, teaching is in Finnish and the curriculum is the same as in Finland, but the culture and environment are new.

The older sister was working in the same city, so they could live together.

“Even without my sister, I would have left,” says Hotakainen.

The high school has a good-sized library, from which you can freely borrow books to take home. Pinja Hotakainen has not had time to read in addition to her high school studies, because she has a lot to do in her spare time.

Access However, going to Aurinkoranniko high school was not as easy as Hotakainen had hoped.

Application to the school opens in January, and places are allocated in order of registration. The average is less important: in 2023, the lowest approved average was 7.2.

Free places are usually filled within minutes of the registration form appearing on the school's website.

Onni didn't favor Hotakai the first time. He ended up in 15th place.

“It was a huge disappointment.”

In retrospect, however, the regret was not great: Hotakainen ended up in high school 50 kilometers away in Kaustinen, where he moved.

“I made good friends there and had a great time.”

Last in January of the year, the school's registration day fell on exam week. So Hotakainen's father was harnessed to take care of the registration.

“He reloaded the page all the time so that he could see as soon as the registration form appeared on the page. I thought I absolutely had to get a place this time. I had been dreaming about it for so long,” says Hotakainen.

This time everything worked out. The registration form went out a couple of minutes after the search opened.

At the beginning of August 2023, Pinja Hotakainen packed a large suitcase full of clothes. Waiting there were my sister and her two roommates in the temporary apartment they had moved into for the summer.

In September, Hotakainen was able to move with his roommates to a permanent home, a furnished three-bedroom apartment. Hotakainen shares one of the rooms with his sister. The apartment is in the middle of Fuengirola's Los Boliches district, a couple of kilometers and half an hour's walk from the Finnish school.

“ “I was excited to see if there was a like-minded group at school.”

First day at the new high school, Pinja Hotakai was nervous. When moving to Spain or changing schools, nothing had scared me other than making friends.

“I was excited to see if there was a like-minded group at school.”

During the first day, it became clear that the worry had been for nothing.

“It was easier when almost half of the class was new. Someone suggested going to the beach right after school. It was really the only thing you could do when it was so hot.”

After six months, Hotakainen says he is happy. It's been fun at school. The new group of friends is tight, and the warm weather has increased activity in free time.

What kind of differences has Hotakainen noticed in high schools between Finland and Spain?

Not very amazing. Since everything is in Finnish, it almost feels like you are in Finland. School days are maybe a little longer, usually from half past nine to four.

However, there are jumping lessons on many days. During them, Hotakainen does his homework and hangs out with his friends on the high school break couch.

The high school's premises have a sofa, which is loved by students, where it is good to lie down during recess or jump classes. A student brought it to school after helping with a move, where the couch was no longer usable. Now it's got a parade ground.

The subjects are the same as before. However, now the reading order also includes Spanish, which is an optional subject in high school. Hotakainen has also chosen an international course, in connection with which we will travel to Barcelona in May.

The surrounding culture seeps a little at least into the skills.

“In music class, some people want to listen to Spanish music, and in art class they had to photograph and draw Spanish architecture,” says Hotakainen.

There are about 80 students in the high school. The small size of the school feels not only familiar to Hotakain, but also good.

“Thanks to that, teaching is more individualized than it was in Finland. For example, in math class, you can easily ask for help.”

On the other hand due to its small size, the range of study courses is not particularly extensive. Some of the courses can – at least in theory – be completed remotely in Finland.

It's just not very easy, says Hotakainen. He tried to complete mathematics and now business studies remotely.

“I myself need a group to learn, and the remote mathematics course did not go well. It was sad.”

The small size of the school can also be challenging in terms of friendships, Hotakainen thinks.

“I was lucky to find such like-minded friends.”

The high school books are almost all on the computer. Students can use the computer and books free of charge.

In addition, students change frequently. Some of them come to school for only one term or half a year. It's nice on the one hand but tough on the other if you have time to make friends.

Some students have Spanish or English as their first language. Even Hotakainen has had to use a lot of English in everyday life outside of school, almost every day. He hopes to learn Spanish.

“It sounds like a nice language, although I still don't understand anything about it.”

In free time after school and on weekends, Pinja Hotakainen goes to the gym and sees her friends. It could be nice to start surfing as a new hobby, he thinks.

We often go for a walk on the beach or go shopping with friends. The Lähikaupunki have also become familiar.

Visiting bars has become new. There are many international bars in Fuengirola and people often start visiting them earlier than in Finland. No one seems to be interested in whether 18 years have already come full circle.

Hotakainen sees no harm in that. You get to know people from all countries in the bars, and there are also a lot of acquaintances from school. Hotakainen also does not drink alcohol at all.

“In the evenings, when we're at the bar, almost the whole class is there,” he says with a laugh.

People often sit at the tables in front of the high school during breaks. Fatima Nasre-Eddin (left) and Pinja Hotakainen met in the fall.

Bigger however, freedom also means responsibility. You can't be too blue-eyed.

The school has made it clear that especially girls are never allowed to move around alone in the evenings. They also always share their live location with their friends in the evening so that everyone knows each other's coordinates.

“You have to be careful about who you go out with or what you accept. I have also been offered drugs,” says Hotakainen.

“I have learned to avoid men who are too intrusive. On the street, the car may often slow down, but if you don't make any contact and are with your friends, there is no danger.”

The parents trust Hotakainen one hundred percent.

“I tell my parents everything. We call each other on Facetime every day.”

Only the downside of studying abroad is missing parents, family and friends living in Finland, says Hotakainen.

Ikävä made him book a month's trip home around Christmas, even though he had initially planned to spend Christmas in Spain.

“ “I eat exactly the same way as in Finland. I often make a box of macaroni.”

Otherwise, Hotakainen says he enjoys his independence. About being able to go to the store yourself and take care of everything.

“I eat exactly the same way as in Finland. I often make a macaroni box. I avoid anything strange.”

From a buddy Hotakainen pays rent of 180 euros per month. In Fuengirola, which is significantly more expensive, the rent is really reasonable.

High school costs 2,600 euros per year. Hotakainen receives more than 100 euros per month in study allowance and 210 euros in housing allowance for those studying abroad.

For him, Fuengirola is an easy and calm enough city. Everything is quite close, so you can get around well on foot or by train.

Many high school students especially like the school cafeteria, where you can buy home-made treats and snacks for cheap.

Hotakainen encourages others to follow their dreams if they are curious to see the world.

“And especially if you don't like the cold! It's easy to come here. Near the school in Los Pacos, it's a bit like Finland when you hear Finnish all the time. It's like being in Finland and abroad in the same package.”

First the year has been so nice that Hotakainen has already decided to finish high school in Spain.

Fortunately, there is no need to worry about a student place anymore: the school's students have the opportunity to reserve one before others.

Hotakainen plans to go to Finland for higher education. But before that, a gap year as an au pair awaits.

Where, he has no idea yet.