First, three little girls were killed in a knife attack. After that, the riots started. HS traveled to Southport, where the events that radiated across Britain began.

Jos forget the rubber band on the bouquets, they quickly go moldy.

The Eva Ainscough doesn’t want to. The memory of three little girls who were stabbed to death in her neighborhood should be honored with beautiful flowers.

She arranges her yard together with her husband by Mike Ainscough with and painstakingly removing dead plants from the hundreds and hundreds of bouquets of flowers brought in front of their apartment by distraught people. You can’t get any closer than this to the Hart Street crime scene, as the area is cordoned off with police tape.