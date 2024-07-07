HS at Ruisrock | The favorite band of many Finnish children drove the thousand-strong audience wild – “We asked here, and here we are now”

The children’s music group Fröbel’s Palikat wowed the Ruisrock audience on Saturday.

Fröbel’s Palikat played at Ruisrock’s Rantlava on Saturday. HS watched how the audience enlivened themselves to nostalgic favorite songs.

In the sky includes seagulls. There is still more than half an hour to the start of the gig, but the audience has already gathered. This has clearly been expected.

Soon Ruisrock’s iconic Rantalava will be joined by a band that is a childhood favorite of many Finns: Fröbel’s Palikat.

Rhythmic shouts and clapping echo in front of the stage.

“Blocks! Blocks! Blocks!”

They are also looking forward to the gig Sara Juntunen and July Qvick. What did the duo think when they heard the band play in Ruisrock?

“I was really excited,” says Qvick.

“I couldn’t believe it was real. I was there for a moment, Rye?” Juntunen says.

Ruisrock announced its surprise mortgage last year. In the bulletin it was reported that this is the band’s first big festival gig aimed at a more mature audience.

Qvick describes the gig as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. He expects from the gig that he will be able to play, sing, dance and have a “pig rock”. Juntunen expects a good atmosphere.

Sara Juntuse and Juuli Qvick were wearing Fröbel’s Palikoide fan shirts.

Nearby is Jessica Jormanainen with his crew. He says that he is looking forward to reliving his childhood memories at the gig.

Jormanainen’s group has practiced Suitcase-song’s dance moves with breakfast. It’s been that long since they last danced to it.

Annina Jormanainen, Julius Mattila and Aapo Kangas practiced Sutsisats’ moves before the gig.

Viivi Tukiainen, Emilia Niemi, Sanni Latva, Pinja Kainua, Maija Nuutinen, Ella Hermens and Pinja Heikkilä bought Fröbel’s Palikoiden shirts for the gig.

Three minutes, someone says, as the h-moment begins to approach. The band appears on stage accompanied by applause and excited shouts.

“Hello everyone. We were asked here, and here we are now”, singer and guitarist Mats Lillrank start.

“At times, with permission, you can sing, play and move to the beat of block music,” he says.

There is a part in the song Taputan where they sing about grimacing. Singer and guitarist Mats Lillrank shows the audience a model.

Fröbel’s Palikat attracted a large audience to Rantalava.

Have a gig a huge sea of ​​people is watching, and the joy of the festival crowd is palpable.

The audience dances and caresses along. Hands are waving in the air. People squat and spin around. They extend an arm, a leg, a nose and a navel.

There are also children in the audience. Little spectators sit on the adults’ shoulders so they can see better.

During the robot rock, this year’s Eurovision representatives of Finland Teemu Keisteri aka Windows95Man and Henri Piispanen came to visit the stage.

Veikko and Paavo Savikkomaa got to the front row to listen to Fröbel’s Palikoi. Paavo celebrated his 4th birthday at the same time.

During the Baby Shark song, sharks were imitated.

At a gig you will hear a lot of nostalgic songs, among others Huugi-Guugi, Pump song, Jump song and Suitcase.

Finally, the band performs a song Lion hunting.

I’m hunting a lion! I want to get a big one! And I’m not afraid at all!

“Fröbel’s Palikat thanks and bows!” Lillrank echoes, and the audience gives the band a big round of applause.

Then the festival crowd slowly starts to trickle towards the next gigs.

Here and there you can see people who have worn Fröbel’s Palikoide fan shirts. It’s clear which performer they think is the number one performer of the day.

Fröbel’s Palikat gathered a sea of ​​spectators at Rantalava.