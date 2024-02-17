HS Analysis | Zelenskyi demanded answers in Munich: How long will the world allow Russia to be like this?

The president of Ukraine arrived in Munich in a difficult situation, where the US support is delayed, the troops are withdrawing and the lack of ammunition is exhausting. Even the West is now directly asking whether enough has been done, writes HS reporter Elina Kervinen.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived at the Munich security meeting on Saturday in a very difficult situation.

The second anniversary of the war is approaching, and additional US aid to Ukraine is stuck in the country's Congress.

Difficult news comes from the front, such as Ukraine's withdrawal from the city of Avdijivka, which was the focal point of the war.

The Ukrainian general leading military operations in the region Oleksandr Tarnavskyi photographed on the Facebook account of the armed forces on the night before Saturday, how the enemy advances “falling over the bodies of its own soldiers” and its “superiority is ten bullets to one”.

This was a continuation of the last few days' messages about running out of ammunition.

Zelenskyi tried to convey to his supporters on the stage of the Bayerischer Hof luxury hotel in Munich that Ukraine can still get its territory back and the Russian president Vladimir Putin lose. However, it depends on support and political will.

The tone of voice was now strict and demanding.

“Unfortunately, keeping Ukraine in an artificial lack of weapons, especially artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he said.

He thanked for example the Patriot and Nasams missiles, but there are too few of them.

There is no one for whom the war in Ukraine is not a threat, Zelenskyi emphasized.

“This is Russia's war against the rules in general. But how long will the world allow Russia to be like this?”

Haunting in the background is the reality of becoming the next president of the United States Donald Trump. Then both Ukraine and Europe may be in an even more difficult situation.

Zelensky's response was telling when asked directly what he would say to Republicans in the US Congress who oppose further aid to Ukraine.

“Can we see you on TV now? Then I don't [kommentoi].”

Regarding Trump, he promised that if Trump comes to Ukraine, he is ready to visit with him on the front line.

“ “This is Russia's war against the rules in general.”

Of those who heard the tone of voice in the group was now quite worried.

The same kind of change in the weight of votes was already felt earlier in the week in Brussels in connection with the NATO defense ministers' meeting.

Now the managers are also asked quite directly whether the current measures are sufficient.

“We all have to ask, two years after the start of the war, are we actually doing enough to send a message to Putin that we are [Ukrainan tukena] long-term,” said the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich.

“Are we doing enough thinking that we know very well what a Russian victory in Ukraine would mean.”

Germany is a big supporter of Ukraine, but its movements have been slow in the past.

Now Scholz referred to the United States, saying that the United States has offered Ukraine about $20 billion in aid per year. Every European country should at least aim for the same.

Germany has turned its course, also in its own defense investments, but its activities are still limited.

When asked about the Taurus missiles, which role has been considered central for example, in the possible destruction of the bridge leading to Crimea, Scholz's answer was meandering.

They were not included when, just before the Munich meeting, Germany signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

Zelensky's there were also fresh reasons to rejoice upon arriving in Munich.

In addition to Germany, he also signed a bilateral security agreement with France earlier on his trip. Already earlier this year, Ukraine signed a similar agreement with Britain.

It is a process that was officially launched among the G7 countries last summer at the NATO summit in Vilnius. At that time, a kind of framework was created, based on which similar agreements were to be concluded.

The idea has been to organize Ukraine's security for a longer period of time while the war continues.

Zenenskyi praised these achievements and said they were just the beginning.

Ukraine would also like to be invited to NATO, but the NATO countries are still not ready for that while the war lasts.

This was heard in Munich, for example, from Scholz's response.

The same message was conveyed earlier in the week by the US ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith. He told the media directly that he does not expect Ukraine to get the invitation to NATO that it hopes for at the July summit in Washington.

Zelenskyi seemed to be realistic about the issue and thanked Ukraine for the support it has already received. At the same time, he reminded: Ukraine would also deserve membership.