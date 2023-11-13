HS Analysis | Xi and Biden finally meet – It was a year in between when China turned the situation around

The sadness of the state of the world is illustrated by the fact that the mere meeting of the leaders of the major powers makes everyone sigh with relief, writes China correspondent Mari Manninen.

Beijing

This describes the sad state of the world:

After a long delay, the top leaders of the two superpowers, the United States and China, will meet on Wednesday in the United States. No results are expected from the meeting, and the meeting itself will take place in the Apec wing of the Asia-Pacific countries meeting.

Still, everyone sighs with relief that the presidents are meeting after all.

of the United States and China’s relations are at their worst for decades. They currently have seemingly insurmountable disputes in trade, technology, pain points of world politics and ideological issues. They seriously measure each other.

When the superpowers have their skis as badly crossed as they are now, the danger of fatal misunderstandings and damaging shots is great. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping it’s good to negotiate with each other so that unnecessary suspicions are dispelled and the conversational connection somehow works.

The dispute between the largest national economies also affects the entire world’s economy and countless companies, when they impose widely reflected sanctions to dam each other.

The last time the world’s top leaders met exactly one year ago was in Bali, Indonesia, in connection with the G20 summit. It was also their first face-to-face meeting during Biden’s presidency.

However, the easing of relations turned into a freeze soon after the meeting, when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon. According to the US, it was a spy balloon, according to China, a weather balloon. Now, over the summer and autumn, the countries have finally gotten their ministers to meet each other.

Then The world of the previous meeting between Biden and Xi has fallen into a new position, and it affects the power game between China and the United States in a significant way.

A year ago, it could still be interpreted that the United States had just increased its influence in the world:

Donald Trump’s the turbulent times in US foreign policy were over, and Biden had gathered allied countries. Russia’s attack on Ukraine and China’s friendship with the aggressor Russia horrified the so-called Western countries and brought them closer to each other and especially the United States. Finland also joined NATO.

With the war in Gaza, China is making the situation turn in its favor:

In the countries of the so-called global south, the United States – and the West more broadly – ​​is strongly considered a hypocrite. The West demands that Russia comply with international law in the case of Ukraine, but does not demand the same from Israel with the same force in the case of the Palestinian territories.

For quite some time now, China has wanted to appear as the voice and unifier of the global south. It considers the global political power that accumulates there to be strong, and it is right about that.

China has for a long time and in many ways intensified economic and political cooperation with the countries of South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The war in Gaza may also ease China’s pressure in its neighboring regions. The United States now has to focus on two wars that are important to it, one in Europe and the other in the Middle East. The United States does not pay as much attention to the Chinese side as it used to, such as helping Taiwan, which is rubbing off on China.

Presidents therefore, there are many acute issues of war and peace to discuss, as well as trade issues, for Wednesday’s meeting. They hardly achieve anything significant.

However, it is permissible to hope for smaller decisions. In terms of world peace, it would be good if the military forces of the countries would talk to each other again and be able to contact each other if necessary. This is at least on the US agenda.

The presidents could have one ace up their sleeve. of The Guardian according to the United States and China have recently approached each other in their climate views. Significant news may emerge from it, if not yet at the meeting of the presidents, then a little later.

In the United States, the presidential election campaign is about to begin, during which there is hardly any effort to improve relations with China. That’s why China and the United States have both the first and the last moment to even try a little.