HS Analysis | Women don’t have their “best before the day” in the limelight, as Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win proved at the latest

The current awards season has been a celebration of emotional returns and middle-aged women.

In the year 2002 actor Halle Berry said in his Oscar speech through tears that “tonight the door has been opened”. She was the first non-white woman to win a Best Actress Oscar for a motion picture Monster’s Ball.

However, it was more than two whole decades before that same award was won by a Malaysian-Chinese actor Michelle Yeoh. The symbolic moment was sealed by the fact that the award was handed to Yeoh by Halle Berry herself. At the same time, Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the best actress award in the 95-year history of the gala.

Never before have two Asian actors been awarded in the same evening. The Oscar for the best supporting actor went to a Vietnamese-Chinese actor We Huy Quana former child star who came to the United States as a refugee.

Last night ties together many of the story threads that have been tweaked in the television and film worlds during awards season.

For starters, this year has brought some gorgeous middle-aged women into the limelight — other than the Oscar veteran Cate Blanchett’s53, which is fast becoming a generation of its own Meryl Streep.

Comedy legend Jennifer Coolidge61, has received an outright shower of awards and a brilliant new start to her career for her role as Tanya The White Lotus –in the series. He won not only the best supporting actor Emmy and Golden Globe, but also the hearts of millions of viewers.

Jamie Lee Curtis64, “the original Scream queen”, or the queen of horror films, won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role as a terrible tax official in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, I would have given the award to another actor with a long history For Angela Bassett64.

The range of roles performed by these women is delightfully diverse. Middle-aged women are no longer just mothers or mothers-in-law, betrayed and abandoned, relegated to supporting roles and background. Yeoh alone manages a serious family drama, a comedy, and an action movie in one single role.

“Ladies, never let others tell you that your best days are gone,” the 60-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech.

In a world that judges, for example Madonna’s “false” aginga variety of middle-aged women are needed for the brightest spotlights.

Ke Huy Quan (left), Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis celebrate their Oscar wins at the Academy Awards.

We love not only underdogs but also proper comebacks, i.e. spectacular comebacks, whether it was the recognition of Jennifer Coolidge’s genius or Ke Huy Quan, who said this in his award speech:

“Such stories only happen in movies, they say. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American Dream! … Thank you so much for welcoming me back again.”

As a child star, among other things Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom mixed The Goonies – films, Quan stopped acting in the 1990s because he was no longer offered roles. He moved behind the camera as stunt coordinator and assistant director.

There was also a similar touching moment by Brendan Fraser Oscar win for best actor. For the past 15 years, Fraser has been sidelined from Hollywood’s biggest roles. The phone stopped ringing as he struggled with personal adversity and depression. Even before his career waned, he had done rather one-sided roles in höpsömmä sided action comedies.

Fraser’s profound interpretation of his character’s pain is startling At The Whalein which he expresses himself largely with his eyes under a face-length mask.

It’s clear that the potential of Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh has been wasted in Hollywood all these years. Hopefully these recognitions will change things beyond one award season as well, and it won’t be another twenty years before the next time, the main role and the opportunity.

The Oscars were a triumph of creative madness, when Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged seven awards, leaving the other pre-favorites Tár, Elvis, Banshees of Inisher and The Fabelmans completely empty-handed.

