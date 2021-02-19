HS analysis With regard to the United States and Europe, there are now three symbols for a new beginning

US President Joe Biden’s strategies for China and Russia are still wide-ranging, and they will not be offered unreserved support from Europe, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Anna-Liina Kauhanen in her analysis.

The United States president Joe Biden has spent the last couple of days with his close circle quite effectively at the screen to reassure the United States ’main allies that the United States will return to the tables of world politics. However, Biden’s strategies for China and Russia are still wide-ranging and will not be fully supported by Europe.

On Friday, Biden was first attended by the British prime minister Boris Johnson to host a video conference of the seven largest industrialized countries in the G7. He then rose to the virtual main stage of security policy discussions Munich Security Conference special broadcast. After Biden, the German Chancellor gave his own views on a new platform for the transatlantic relationship Angela Merkel and the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

The troika session was still largely about U.S.-European relations Donald Trumpin therapy for traumas left over from the presidency, but the Munich Security Conference was also an opportunity for Biden and Merkel to communicate together with Russia. Western allies are united against Russian aggression, even though nothing has actually been heard about the content of Biden’s Russia strategy. There may not even be any content yet, as the president is busy with many other hot topics.

In any case, Europe and the United States are coordinating their strategy on Russia. Both Biden and Merkel accused Russia of confusing repeated EU countries into various hybrid controversies to undermine European unity.

“Russia repeatedly involves European Union member states in hybrid disputes. That is why it is very important that we develop a common transatlantic agenda for Russia, which, of course, also makes offers of cooperation, but also makes the differences clear, ”Merkel said.

Biden the speech echoed what he said in his first foreign policy speech a couple of weeks ago: America is back, America is back. Now the emphasis would again be on international cooperation and the defense of democracy.

Biden makes a complete turnaround in U.S. foreign policy. For the divorce from the Trump era, there are right now three symbols that unite the United States and Europe: climate policy, pandemic policy, and the Iranian nuclear deal.

The United States officially returned to the Paris Climate Agreement on Friday, and climate policy is central to Biden’s administration. It is also increasingly seen as a security issue.

At the G7 meeting, Biden said the U.S. will provide $ 4 billion to the WHO’s Covax coronary vaccine initiative. The EU, for its part, announced on Friday that it would fund the Gavi vaccine program with 500 million euros. However, the problem with vaccine programs that support developing countries is to turn money into vaccine doses. He heard from the Munich speeches that China and Russia do not want to take over Africa through vaccine diplomacy.

Macron is a skilled speaker, and he still constructed his message skillfully. Macron stressed in particular the importance of Africa in global security and also in turning the pandemic. Macron urged Western countries to quickly deliver 13 million doses of corona vaccines to African governments to enable them to vaccinate health care personnel.

The big thing for Europe on Friday was the reassurance from Washington that the United States is ready to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. The EU has earnestly paved the way for negotiations with Iran. Iran was also at the top of Biden’s agenda also because the opportune moments for diplomacy are dwindling. There will be elections in Iran in June and power may change for many of the most difficult negotiating partners.

Biden spoke at the security conference for the first time as president and Merkel for the last time as chancellor.

Germany was constantly being trampled by Trump, and perhaps out of an old habit, Merkel was quite vigorous in defending Germany’s commitment to international security cooperation. The repetition of the years adds credibility, and Merkel led the listener to believe that Europe should care about its own interests and also the security of its immediate neighborhood.

The success of Iran’s nuclear talks is one test of future EU-US cooperation. The second is the relationship with China and Russia.

The perception of the United States and the Member States of the European Union on how to deal with China differs in some respects. The EU places more emphasis on trade and economic cooperation with China than the United States. Biden would like a tougher line. However, common ground can be found in the value base. Biden’s United States will not Emmi intervene in the blatant human rights violations of authoritarian countries.

“China is a competitor on the one hand, but on the other hand we need China to solve global problems like climate change and natural loss,” Merkel said, adding that the West must respond to China’s military threat in a unified manner.

It, that little new openings were heard from Biden, says the president has a full job to take care of America’s own affairs first. There are enough problems with the coronavirus crisis in the aftermath of the conquest of Congress. The construction of the administration is also in progress.

Biden can only redeem promises that were already laid before the inauguration. Therefore, in NATO, too, decision-making and strategy reform are progressing slowly at the beginning.

The new United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attended a meeting of NATO defense ministers this week to decide whether to end or continue the NATO operation in Afghanistan. However, solutions remained open, as a new US analysis of the situation is still open. Merkel said on Friday that Germany is ready to continue the operation.

Macron would have a lot to say about NATO’s new strategy, as well as Europe’s role in NATO’s responsibility for European defense. However, Europe will have to open up to the Biden administration on several occasions what Macron’s idea of ​​European strategic autonomy really means. The United States is still very skeptical.