HS Analysis | With its surprise move, the government is trying to break up the ay movement

With the help of OAJ and Tehy, the government aims to show that SAK is left alone in a corner, writes political reporter Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Government is now trying to drive a wedge between different trade unions.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) said on Friday that he had asked two union presidents to find out how the employee organization SAK could be persuaded to negotiate with other organizations about Finland's salary formation model.