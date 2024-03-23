Monday, March 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | With its surprise move, the government is trying to break up the ay movement

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | With its surprise move, the government is trying to break up the ay movement

With the help of OAJ and Tehy, the government aims to show that SAK is left alone in a corner, writes political reporter Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Government is now trying to drive a wedge between different trade unions.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) said on Friday that he had asked two union presidents to find out how the employee organization SAK could be persuaded to negotiate with other organizations about Finland's salary formation model.

#Analysis #surprise #move #government #break #movement

See also  Health | Some people's fingers turn white and numb in the cold - The doctor tells you when to worry
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They are the only migrants who will not be evicted from Chicago shelters

They are the only migrants who will not be evicted from Chicago shelters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result