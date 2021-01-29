No Result
HS analysis Will government corona communications no longer drown the people exhausted by the virus?

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 29, 2021
The government’s main problems are coronary fatigue, the rebel cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the constant maintenance of the state of emergency and the deplorable vaccine situation.

Government Coronavirus communication this week has looked pretty much the same, but it has also shown signs of pain.

On Monday, the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) reported a three-step plan, with which Finland is trying to control new and fierce variants of the coronavirus that threaten the country.

