HS analysis Why is the government delaying the regional focus on vaccinations? According to Minister Kiuru, the government did as THL suggested, but this is not the case

The government has outlined that vaccine distribution can only be targeted at the worst epidemic areas after vaccination of at-risk groups. According to the government and STM, the policy comes from THL, but this is not the case.

The nurse was vaccinated with the Pzifer Biontech vaccine in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, on Thursday. Emphasizing the distribution of vaccines according to the disease situation would speed up vaccination in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example.­

Teemu Muhonen HS, Paavo Teittinen HS

2:00

Finland still no emphasis on vaccine distribution to the worst epidemic areas, although the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) recommended an immediate change already three weeks ago.

The government sent out for comment last week change of settings, which would allow regional weighting of individual vaccine batches. However, it is a condition that at-risk groups and those over 70 years of age have first received the first dose of vaccine. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) estimates that this situation will be reached by mid-May.