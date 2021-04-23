HS analysis Why did the government crisis? The center demands an end to “living in debt,” but doesn’t really drive it itself

The government is not arguing in the framework dispute about ending borrowing, but about how much it can further increase borrowing, writes policy journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Government the three-day midst of controversy has become more difficult than anticipated, and keeping the government afloat is not a matter of course. But what is the “fundamental difference” between the parties that the Minister of Finance has Even Matti Vanhanen (center) has spoken?

Chairman of the Center Annika Saarikko said on Friday the center has a clear vision of the party’s negotiating goal.

“It is a result where we all have a common vision that the state’s expenditures and revenues will be in balance and that living in debt will be brought to an end,” Saarikko outlined at Säätytalo.

The goal has been heard from the mouths of central actors many times before. In 2016, the then Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (center) outlined its government’s goal of getting the government’s expenditure and revenue curves to be cut in 2021, “by which time living in debt will end”. Instead – mainly due to the interest rate pandemic – the state is taking on additional debt of as much as EUR 12 billion this year.

The balance mentioned by Saarikko will not loom in the future either. According to the so-called pressure calculation of the Ministry of Finance, public debt will continue to be strong for decades to come. Among other things, due to the aging population, the ministry estimates that without new decisions, revenues will be lower than expenditures from year to year.

It would be however, the wrong conclusion is to think that the Center would like to make decisions in the framework debate to balance revenue and expenditure. The contract would be huge, and the center would not have the capacity to make such tough adaptation decisions.

Last year, the government outlined that indebtedness should be halted momentarily in 2030. At that time, the Ministry of Finance estimated that it would require balancing expenditure and revenue by five billion euros annually.

On the contrary, instead of adjustment measures of that scale, the government is negotiating how much it can further increase spending and borrowing. This is what the parties mean when they talk about “exceeding the expenditure framework” or “returning to the expenditure framework” in the coming years.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) on Wednesday, the proposal would raise the framework level by around € 0.9 and € 0.85 billion in 2022 and 2023. It is known that the extra money would go to support Veikkaus’ beneficiaries, companies and peat producers, among other things, and to implement the SOTE reform.

According to government sources, the center, on Friday, has demanded a return to the spending framework in 2023. By no means would the requirement of the center mean that in 2023 government revenues and expenditures would be in balance and “living in debt” would end.

Ministry of Finance December forecast according to it, in 2023 the state will be indebted to 6.2 billion euros if the expenditure framework is maintained. In the framework dispute, the parties are now firmly twisting on how many hundred million more debts can be taken.

How so is the government at all working towards its goal of halting indebtedness by the end of the decade?

In practice, all governing parties have ruled out cuts to the largest items of expenditure, such as social and health services or pensions. Tax increases are also out of the range of remedies, especially at the request of the city center and the RKP.

So, above all, there is the much-talked-about employment measures. The list brought by Prime Minister Marin to the framework debate includes measures that the Ministry of Finance estimates will increase employment by more than 10,000 by the end of the decade.

These measures, according to the ministry, would strengthen public finances to less than € 200 million in 2030. That equates to 4 percent of the government’s € 5 billion adjustment target.

In addition, the Center has called for a cut in the duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance in a way that would strengthen public finances by another € 200 million. Balancing public finances would still be a long way off.

Frame frame in a dead end, it’s not about the center wanting to stop living in debt, but other parties don’t. Indebtedness would continue to be roughly as strong even if the center got all its demands through. The party itself is driving spending increases on a number of targets, such as supporting the business community.

For major fiscal problems, for example, a single cut in earnings-related unemployment security would be a rather small patch. In images, however, its impact can be greater in size.

The center is now, above all, trying to differentiate itself from left-wing parties in public. It now wants to be able to show in some way that other government partners are yielding to its demands for tight economic policies.

It is therefore possible that the government will eventually agree to return to the expenditure frameworks in 2023, for example, and the closed knot of the frameworks will open. However, that would not mean that “living in debt” is coming to an end.

Like Finland, many other countries are heavily indebted. However, interest rates on large debt have remained very modest, at least for the time being, for example due to the stimulative monetary policy of central banks.