HS Analysis | Why did Russia work for years to bring home the “ankle” who sold weapons?

Russia and the United States competed more than a decade ago to see who would get arms dealer Viktor Buti from Thailand, says Pekka Mykkänen, HS’s foreign correspondent.

Contrast couldn’t be bigger when, after a long struggle, the United States and Russia exchanged prisoners on Thursday. For both of them, the day was a relieving climax after long protests, demands and pleas.

The United States received a female WNBA basketball star by Brittney Griner, who served a nine-year prison sentence in Russia. Last February, e-cigarette cartridges laced with cannabis oil were found in his luggage at the Moscow airport.

The United States has considered the punishment either unjustified or at least unreasonable. Griner’s release has been demanded by relatives, basketball influencers, and the Secretary of State by Antony Blinken and even the president Joe Biden with the mouth.

On the other hand, it is sent to Russia Viktor But, who is one of the most notorious arms dealers in recent history. He has been reported to have sold weapons to, among other things, many conflicts in Africa and the parties to the war in Afghanistan. All kinds of actors have qualified as clients, such as the former president of Liberia, who was convicted of war crimes Charles Taylor.

But is known by the nickname “dealer of death”. US authorities caught him in an undercover operation in Thailand in 2008. But was extradited to the US in 2010, and a year and a half later he was given a 25-year prison sentence for planning an arms sale to a terrorist group that threatened American lives in Colombia and other crimes.

When But – whose name also appears as Bout – was sentenced in New York in 2012, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of a political trial and made But look like the victim of horrific abuse.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the sentence unfounded and attitudeless. The entire charge was based solely on the basis of criminal intent,” it stated at the time.

Russia expressed its anger more energetically than with mere statements. All officials, investigators and judges involved in the prosecution and sentencing of Buti was placed on Russia’s visa ban list.

There never seems to have been full certainty as to why Russia has fought so vigorously to get a shadowy businessman like Buti into its homeland. Why?

“That’s a very good question, because Viktor But is an ankle,” said the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA William Burns at a press conference last July.

The general suspicion is that But has had very influential friends in Russia and perhaps too sensitive information about his country’s international activities. These are certainly the reasons why the US was so eager to capture Buti and have him extradited from Thailand more than a decade ago.

When But languished in a Bangkok prison for a couple of years before being extradited to the US, both Russia and the US were rumored to have tried to bribe the Thai government with cheap oil and cheap arms deals to gain access to Buti, HS told in 2010.

It would be quite ironic if the rumor at the time was true – that is, that the two biggest powers in the world’s arms trade were competing for the arms dealer through arms deals. Be that as it may, the United States lubricated or justified its views to the Thais more skillfully than Russia.

Technically speaking, But ended up in US hands through a legal process. A Bangkok court initially denied the US extradition request, calling the case political, but a higher court overturned the decision and But was extradited to the United States. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the latter decision illegal and political.

Viktor But imprisoned in Thailand in 2008.

Today 55-year-old Viktor Buti is suspected of having connections with the Russian military intelligence GRU. In the 1990s, he was able to trade in the weapons of the collapsed Soviet Union, which was believed to require protection from a high authority.

One of Buti’s patrons is, according to the often stated claim, a former deputy prime minister of Russia Igor Sechin, who, like Buti, had studied in Portugal and served with the Russian armed forces in Mozambique at the same time as Buti in the 1980s. Sechin, who currently heads the oil giant Rosneft, is the president Vladimir Putin neighbor.

The Washington Post magazine told last Julythat But has denied that he has any connections with the intelligence service GRU or that he even knows Seshin.

“He kept his temper in prison and, as far as I can tell, never revealed anything to the Americans,” a Russian journalist Andrei Soldatov told the Washington Post.

Thus, But was like a mafioso who kept his mouth shut, respected his reputation, to whom Russia owes a great debt of gratitude. Russia is not particularly known for keeping its word, but Buti’s treatment may serve as an encouraging incentive for other Russians who face difficulties – and thorough interrogations – abroad.

United States sought to trade Viktor Buti in addition to basketball player Griner for a former Marine to Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia in 2018 and sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison for espionage. However, Russia did not agree to the Americans’ wish.

The Reuters news agency reported a couple of years ago that already around the time of Whelan’s sentencing, there had been talks about swapping Whelan and Buti head to head. According to the US, Whelan is a political prisoner, not a spy. Whelan himself has characterized his imprisonment as a “slimy-ass nasty Russian policy”.

“We have not forgotten Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” Biden said at a press conference on Thursday.

of The New York Times by Russia’s war in Ukraine has complicated the negotiations for Whelan’s release. The United States has been the main supporter of Ukraine, which has thoroughly humiliated Russia’s formerly mighty armed forces.

The Detroit Free Press interviewed in 2019 former CIA agents on the Whelan case. In their opinion, Whelan, who worked as a security director for a large company, did not seem to fit the mold of a spy suitable for US intelligence because he had been discharged from the Marines due to theft convictions.

The interviewees thought it more likely that Russia had seized Whelan’s geopolitical chess piece. If so, he will be spared something for a future transfer.