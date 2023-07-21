HS Analysis | Why are millions of people queuing for tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts? This is how the country singer became a historic pop star

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour are going hot right now. What makes millions of people queue for hours for tickets to this particular artist’s concerts and dress in a certain way?

Young In a Tiktok video, a woman attaches self-made transfer photos to the leg of her white jeans: wedding cake, umbrella, vinyl record, red roses, tea cup, stars…

Pictures related to the singer Taylor Swift’s to the lyrics of the songs.

The one in progress The Eras Tour -for the concerts of the tour, many fans dress up as Taylor of a certain era, in accordance with the name of the tour.

LaurenA completely decorated concert outfit is made from the white jeans of a Tiktok user named -. In addition to the album-themed topic match, Lauren plans to place the transfer photos in a rainbow-like color line.

This is just one example of Taylor Swift’s immense popularity among her fans.

For example of songs Love Story, Shake It Off, Cardigan and Anti-Hero the well-known singer Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars of the moment.

“Our time Bob Dylan“, wrote The Times in his article in 2022.

On Monday The New York Times said Swift has the most No. 1 albums of any female musician in history.

Swift was the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

Taylor Swift signs autographs on the set of NBC’s Today show in the United States in May 2009.

The then 20-year-old Swift was also the youngest artist to receive that award, until ten years later the 18-year-old Billie Eilish made it even better.

Bridge at the moment Swift seems to be at the peak of her popularity.

MidnightsSwift revealed the songs from her latest album in random order with the help of a lottery machine with the videos she added to her Tiktok account.

Midnights-the vinyl edition sold 575,000 copies in the first seven days, which is a historic number, wrote Forbes. The album is Swift’s tenth in a row.

Swift’s sixth world tour associated with the album The Eras Tour will arrive in Europe next summer.

Taylor Swift performed on the Eras Tour in July 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

HS reported last Wednesday, that the huge demand for tickets for European gigs caused ticket chaos in many countries. In France, for example, more than a million people entered Ticketmaster’s service queue in a few minutes, which led to congestion of the service and suspension of ticket sales.

But why are the ticket services congested? Why is Taylor Swift so popular?

The reasons for that have been discussed and listed throughout the international media. One of the main reasons is the power of relatable pop songs.

Swift, who released her first album in 2006, has been described as having catchy choruses, clear melodies and relatable lyrics.

Swift is known for his diary-like songs about relationships and life. The story-driven songs tell about falling in love, heartaches and insecurities, and because of that they can be thought to sink into a very wide and diverse audience.

The New Yorker has described it Swift transformed “youth angst into a business empire”. However, the music itself is mostly upbeat, even lighthearted.

One of Swift’s most famous songs, Fearless-album (2008) single Love Story is a description of a teenage crush guaranteed in its sweetness, where the narrator dreams of running away with his crush, his prince.

“Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run / You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes’.”

On the sixth on his disc Reputation Swift began to move in a new direction in his lyrics. He sang about public curses, about not being able to trust anyone.

For example, in the song Look What You Made Me Do Swift says she appears in her listeners’ nightmares: “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me / I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.”

Towards the end, the song takes another turn when Swift sings that the Taylor we know is no more. “I’m sorry / But the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now / Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.”

Reputation meant moving away from the role of an interpreter of young people’s feelings to a new, bolder direction. The subjects of the songs were fame, toxic relationships, friendship and alienation.

A musical turning point happened Folklore (2020) and Evermore (2020) albums.

At that time, Swift started going in the direction of indie and folk. Both albums include, for example, a joint song with the American indie folk band Bon Iver.

The collaboration was the perfect way for Swift to reinvent herself and also build a new kind of fan base.

Adventure between different music genres has been an important and natural part of Swift’s career.

He has the ability to change direction considerably at times, but at the same time maintain himself. Swift has been described as a musical chameleon and even a brand.

Swift came to prominence in the mid-2000s as a country singer, but has since evolved into one of the world’s most popular pop artists.

Swift performed the US National Anthem in 2008 before the Major League Baseball Finals.

Swift has achieved things in his career that are undeniably in his own class.

In 2019 CNN listed listed Swift as one of the ten musicians who had the greatest influence on popular music of the 2010s.

Insect researchers have even named a centipede species in Swift’s honor as Nannaria swiftae, said for example Financial Times in June.

US financial media According to an estimate made by Forbes in June 2023 Swift currently has a net worth of $740 million, making her one of the richest female musicians in US history.

On Sunday Billboard reported Taylor Swift broke yet another record at 13 years old Speak Now on his album (2010).

Taylor Swift performing in 2009.

In recent years, Swift has started re-recording her old albums under the label due to a copyright dispute Taylor’s Version.

Speak Now was the fastest-selling digital album by a female artist at the time of its original release and earned Swift a mention in the 2010 Guinness Book of Records With 278,000 downloads per week.

Now Swift is According to Billboard the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have at least four albums simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Speak Now -album joined the ones that already took their place on the list Midnight’s, My lover and Folklore into the crowd.

About Swift is easy to hold.

In the media and social media, she appears as a sympathetically genuine and ordinary-looking woman in her thirties. There is nothing arrogant about him. On his social media, he shares, for example, videos of his cats.

Swift has had many unhappy relationships and several breakups, which she has addressed in her breakup songs, such as Dear John in the paragraph.

Fans look for references to the singer’s ex-partners in the songs.

Singing about ex-partners highlights Swift’s ordinariness. He is like anyone else with heartbreak and all.

Swift was present at the 2023 Grammys.

Ordinariness appeals. Perhaps that is also why his connection with fans has been described as unique.

Previously interviewed by HS Anna Mattila described Swift as an “incredibly talented and well-rounded artist” who is “grateful to be a fan”.

With this, Mattila referred to Swift’s way of appreciating her fans. For example, the singer hides small hints of the future in her albums and music videos.

Swift also uses social media to connect with her fans. Swift has 19.8 million followers on Tiktok, 268 million on Instagram.

Fans also have their own nickname. They are called “Swifties”.

named Lauren”Swift’s followers are crazy on Tiktok.

More than 2,000 fans admire the white jeans decoration project in the comment field and also offer new transfer photo ideas.

Next up is Speak Now -album image.

Lauren attaches a purple dragon to her white jeans. It’s related to her Speak Now -album to his favorite song Long Live.