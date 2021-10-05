HS analysis Why are centenarians still being prosecuted for crimes during Nazi Germany?

In Brandenburg, the trial of the guard of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, now a 100-year-old man, begins. In Schleswig-Holstein, the process of the Stutthof concentration camp secretary, now a 96-year-old woman, is underway.

Is any benefit from this?

The question may arise when there has been recent news of German trials.

A trial in the Neuruppin, Brandenburg, begins on Thursday, with a 100-year-old sitting on the dock Josef S. He has been called by that name in the German media.

In his twenties Josef S. was in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp for three years – from January 1942 to February 1945 – as an SS guard. Sachsenhausen is located near Berlin.

According to the indictment, Josef S. participated “knowingly and of his own volition” in the murder of thousands of people. He is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of 3,518 concentration camp inmates, he says news channel N-tv.

In all, tens of thousands of prisoners died in Sachsenhausen. The murders were committed by firing, poison gas, and “creating and maintaining hostile conditions for life,” as the indictment states.

“ There is a special authority in Germany that continues to investigate the crimes of the Nazi era.

At the same time at the time of the trial of a 96-year-old in Germany Irmgard Furchneria against. Furchner is usually referred to by the full name in the German media.

Furchner was the young secretary of the management of the Stutthof concentration camp from 1943 to 1945. He is charged with complicity in 11,387 murders.

Furchner has been mostly free during his trial. At the end of September, he also awoke international attention, when he failed to appear at the court hearing.

At the hearing on 30 September, the seat of the accused, the secretary of the management of the Stutthof concentration camp, was vacant.

Furchner was quickly reached and caught. On Tuesday, he was again released to wait for the next day of the session, news agencies said. The trial is scheduled to resume on October 19.

Why centenarians brought to justice?

The question must be understood. However, the answer is simple: when you can and when you have to.

Depending on the definition, there were probably hundreds of thousands of participants in the Nazi German assassination machinery. There were planners, commanders, implementers, and those in auxiliary roles. There were millions of victims.

There is a special authority in Germany that continues to investigate the crimes of the Nazi rule, 1933-1945. The authority is called Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes.

Central office by since 1945, the german authorities have targeted at least 106,665 well-known individuals. Until 1989, only West German investigations were included in the statistics.

6,522 suspects have been convicted of crimes, the vast majority of whom have been sentenced to imprisonment.

The number of convictions can be considered small, given the scale of Nazi Germany’s crimes.

In other words, the vast majority of war criminals working in extermination camps, for example, were allowed to live the rest of their lives without criminal sanctions after the war.

“ It was enough to prove that the accused was at the crime scene, knew what was going on around him and did his part.

Of justice there was a reason for the slow pounding of the stroller.

On the one hand, West Germany lacked the willingness to hold the perpetrators accountable. East Germany, on the other hand, had slipped into a new dictatorship in which the following crimes had already been committed in the name of the system – though certainly not in the same horror class as in Nazi Germany.

On the other hand, there were so many crimes and criminals that the resources of no rule of law seemed to be sufficient to investigate everything.

In retrospect, it can be said that the judiciary should have been able to do much more much earlier.

20th century in the late and early 2000s, suspects in Nazi German crimes were constantly tried, but the verdict was considered to require very precise evidence: who was the victim, when?

In the spring of 2001, I was in Munich watching one such trial. Former SS man, 89 years old Anton Malloth was pushed in a wheelchair into the courtroom.

Malloth had served as a prison guard at the Gestapo prison in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. The prosecutor sought to prove three murders and one attempted murder.

For example, in January 1945, Malloth had forced two prisoners to undress naked and a third to spray water on them. The prisoners froze to death.

Malloth was sentenced to life imprisonment. He died at the age of 90 years, in October 2002.

Anton Malloth was transported to the courtroom in Munich in April 2001.

Mallothin during the trial, I interviewed a Nazi German war criminal tracker, an Israeli Ephraim Zuroffia.

“Malloth probably thought he was avoiding justice,” Zuroff said. “There have been so many people in this country who should have been condemned but who have not been condemned.”

In an article in Hesar at the time, I wrote that “time is running out”. That was not quite true, as can be deduced from this autumn’s trials.

Last years, there has been a change in case law. The turning point was the prison guard of the Sobibor extermination camp John Demjanjukin judgment in 2011.

Demjanjuk was convicted of involvement in tens of thousands of murders.

“The court came to the conclusion that the assistants could also be guilty,” the German radio station RBB described on tuesday. “They contributed to the smooth running of the industrial-scale killing of the extermination camps.”

According to the interpretation of the law, it was therefore sufficient for the judgment to be given to show that the accused was at the crime scene, knew what was going on around him and did his part. Thus, no evidence of individual murder was required.

Same it is also the case with 100-year-old former concentration camp guard Josef S and 96-year-old former concentration camp secretary Irmgard Furchner.

They were of legal age while serving in Sachsenhausen and Stutthof. They may have been small parts in the murder machinery, but they were aware of the consequences of their actions, according to the prosecutor.

It is very little and very late for Josef S and Irmgard Furchner to get on the dock, but it would be wrong for the victims of the concentration camps not to hold trials.