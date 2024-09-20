HS Analysis | Who decided to order a billion-euro saving requirement for Finland from the EU?

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
HS analysis|The “technical change” requested by the officials to the calculation method of Finland’s indebtedness brought Finland tangible savings requirements in the new EU debt rules.
Teemu Muhonen HS
European the union’s new debt rules require Finland to take tangible measures to curb indebtedness. Government asks the EU for additional timeso that it does not have to decide on new additional savings on top of the nine billion euros already targeted.
