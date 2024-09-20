Friday, September 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | Who decided to order a billion-euro saving requirement for Finland from the EU?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | Who decided to order a billion-euro saving requirement for Finland from the EU?
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

The “technical change” requested by the officials to the calculation method of Finland’s indebtedness brought Finland tangible savings requirements in the new EU debt rules.

Juha Majanen, Head of Office of the Ministry of Finance, says that the change in the calculation method that led to Finland’s large savings requirement is purely technical. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Teemu Muhonen HS

European the union’s new debt rules require Finland to take tangible measures to curb indebtedness. Government asks the EU for additional timeso that it does not have to decide on new additional savings on top of the nine billion euros already targeted.

#Analysis #decided #order #billioneuro #saving #requirement #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]