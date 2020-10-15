HS analysis Where did the main weapon of American fighters go?

The United States has announced the weapons it would be willing to sell to Finland if Hornet’s successor were chosen. The mystery is why the most important weapon of the fighter jet is missing from the crowd, writes HS journalist Jarmo Huhtanen.

The United States Ministry of Defense The Pentagon announced on Friday to the country’s congress, what weapons and fighters it would be willing to sell to Finland as the successor to the Hornet fighter.

Of the five aircraft models offered to Finland, two, the Super Hornet and the F-35, are American. Finland will send final invitations to tender to all manufacturers at the beginning of next year. The Government decides on the arms trade at the end of next year.

Everyone the country has its own practices for how arms sales processes proceed.

The Pentagon’s announcement to Congress was to be expected, as it was already known to reveal quite a lot about what arms manufacturers Boeing and Lockheed Martin and the United States are offering Finland.

The situation is strange in that the Finnish Ministry of Defense has banned all five fighter manufacturers from telling the public more about their offers. So the exception is now American manufacturers.

The HX project, which makes the choice of a Hornet successor, has put a lot of emphasis on the fact that all machine dealers are on the same line, but some seem to be more equal than others.

Pentagon in fact, the announcement reveals more than perhaps the Finnish Defense Administration would be prepared to admit.

The reason is that this is now a EUR 10 billion strategic project with virtually secure funding. It is no longer compromised, as may be the case with many other arms purchases. Finland can buy with all the money.

The Pentagon’s announcement shows that the United States is ready to sell 64 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters and their equipment to Finland for about 10.6 billion euros.

Boeing will offer a total of 72 Super Hornets and electronic reconnaissance Growler aircraft with equipment for approximately € 12.5 billion.

You can see from the prices that both exceed the price ceiling of ten billion euros set by Finland, so there is room for compromise. The price cap is claimed to be absolute, but it was also claimed in the recent Navy warship trade and was not adhered to.

Pentagon lists in its declarations the numerous weapons and weapon systems that are part of the trade. They would form the backbone of 2030s Finland’s air defense if either American plane were chosen.

But one is out of the crowd. Both packages offered to Finland lack the most important weapon of a fighter jet: a radar missile.

Radar missiles are the fighter’s safety in air combat. They are also very expensive. However, machines are not acquired without them.

One modern radar missile costs up to more than two million euros, judging by the international arms deals in public. Equipping all Air Force fighters with a sufficient number of radar missiles could easily cost more than a billion euros.

So what is the question?

Asiaa it is pointless to ask about the Finnish Defense Administration. It refuses to comment. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense’s Strategic Projects Program Director Lauri Puranen on Tuesday to HS.

It is, of course, possible that a second report on radar missiles will be made to Congress separately, which is not being reported now for some reason.

Another explanation is that Finland does not need to buy radar missiles because we already have them: the new American fighters could use the Hornets’ existing Amraam missiles.

On top of all that, the Defense Forces apparently have enough Amram, as the Finnish Nasams air defense system uses the same missile.

In addition to their latest lifecycle update (2012–2016), the Finnish Hornets also received a new version of Amram.

All would now be fine if there were no memorandum published by the Ministry of Defense during the last Midsummer, in which is told The Hornet’s missile armament is getting old.

The Ministry of Defense issued a memorandum because in the spring the conversation had begun whether the life of the Hornets could be extended by 2 to 5 years.

It would have shifted the fighter trade to the point where it would have been seen how Finland would cope with the financial distress caused by the coronavirus.

The Defense Forces wanted to end talk of extending the Hornets’ life cycle to short. A memorandum from the Air Force staff explained why the Hornets ’life cycle should not be extended for even a few years.

“Merely maintaining current performance for longer than planned requires replacing obsolete air combat missiles with new ones. Developing performance requires a whole new type of weapon, ”the memorandum states.

“Weapons purchased at the beginning of their life cycle become obsolete both technically and in terms of performance, so missiles must be replaced to ensure a sufficient number.”

The cost of securing a new missile reserve is estimated by the Air Force Staff at EUR 700-1,000 million.

If the Air Force plans to use the Hornets ’existing missiles in the new fighters, then the missiles labeled obsolete have miraculously modernized in the Defense Forces depots.

It is also an unlikely possibility that there is an error in the “Midsummer Memo” and the missiles do not age so quickly, which would raise a whole host of new questions.

Some manifestation one might think that by excluding radar missiles from the actual machine trade, the fighter trade can be divided as if into two parts: buying ten billion new planes first and a billion more to get missiles in a short time.

The price of new machines would not look so bad at once.