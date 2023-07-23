HS Analysis | When social media is filled with paid compliments from influencers, art reviews by professionals even start to look like hate speech

I went At the Savonlinna Opera Festival – for the first time, surprisingly.

When I received an invitation from the communications agency in Helsinki in May, I signed up right away, assuming that I was one of the many journalists. I paid for the train journeys and accommodation myself. The invitation included a small lake boat tour, tickets Romeo and Juliet -to the opera and dinner, all this for myself and avec. (Thank God for avec!)

On the spot, I recognized only one journalist from the crowd, familiar from TV, who also works as a creative director of an advertising agency Jani Halmeen, who hosts the discussions before Savonlinna’s opera evenings. Otherwise, the cheek kisses were mostly exchanged by influencers in social media and the fashion industry, a couple of actors and a few people who I consider to be social figures. These Finnish big names have 28,000, 36,000, 43,000 or 51,000 followers on Instagram.

On the other hand, according to the program of the opera festival, people have been invited to public discussions, among other things Mika Aaltola (141,000 Twitter followers) and Pekka Haavisto (203,000 followers), who, as far as I know, have not profiled themselves as bigger opera enthusiasts than social media celebrities. In their case, we are talking about a slightly different kind of influence – and a different kind of showing off.

My position was awkward but interesting. When carefully dressed influencers mingled, chattered and took selfies, it was time to think about the impact of this kind of influence on culture.

Savonlinna opera festivals have been organized since 1912. Since the beginning, the event has been seen in the media and acted as a stage for prominent figures of its time. This can be considered an excellent thing from the point of view of the opera, because those who would pay the price and travel to Saimaa just for the sake of the art experience, would hardly be enough to fill the 2,264 seats in the Olavinlinna auditorium every night for a month.

However, the place is exceptional. The castle built almost 550 years ago and the surrounding lake landscape create a truly impressive setting not only for performing arts but also for the accompanying events. (Interlude drinks in the central hall! Dinner in the King’s Hall!). And for Insta updates, of course.

The communication and marketing of the opera festival is handled not only by its own staff, but also by the Helsinki-based communications agency Mellakka and at least one social media professional. They had invited these very people to Savonlinna, and I believe they got what they ordered.

After the invitation-only party, posts were published with big smiles and good clothes, glasses and “magical, legendary, amazing, unique, pure magic, highlight of the summer” type of characterizations.

I also published an evening photo of the castle’s round tower, presumably one out of ten thousand.

Art and the debate about it are fast disappearing from the public eye.

Most of the magazines mention culture less and less, and you have to look for it on television with a magnifying glass. Cultural publications have been discontinued, only a few of the provincial newspapers publish their own art criticism, and even in those few, it is paid for, so it remains unseen by most. Journalists, at least in Helsinki, haven’t had time for press conferences in years, so they aren’t organized much anymore.

That’s why new media influencers are now the ones who create visibility for events and works.

They come when called and do what they are told. Many people do their job well – some with money, some with benefits. Those who, while waiting for the invited guest dinner after the guest performance, wonder aloud that “didn’t you [V.I.P.] should be let out first and not last”, probably the minority.

The biggest influencers have a dedicated following, and they also reach new audiences the easiest. However, the audience who actively follows social media and idealizes the supposed lifestyle of social media influencers may not be able to understand the essential matter. The posts are positive above all because it is a commercial collaboration. The media space is increasingly dominated by paid compliments.

Influencer marketing is growing strongly, and its target audiences are getting younger and more prone to forming their worldview based on the accounts they follow. Popular among the youngest social media users, Tiktok is already clearly the largest of the influencer platforms and brings thousands of content creators a living.

If one’s own communication channels are filled with this kind of “information”, all kinds of criticism, including art reviews written by professionals, can easily look like malice, nasty rants, even hate speech. Nuances, contexts and functions disappear.

There are already numerous practical examples of the weakening of critical literacy. Of its consequences, we have perhaps only seen the tip of the iceberg – and this does not only apply to art, but to all independent thinking and democracy.

“ The quick dopamine fix that social media provides affects our brains differently than exploring the unpredictable terrains of art.

The greater part art needs publicity in order to be noticed, to get an audience, to secure its continuity and the creators’ livelihood. In this sense, it is clear that both artists and art organizations like positive publicity more than negative.

However, art also needs a civilized and knowledgeable content discussion, expert analysis and the kind of attention that cannot be sold or bought. Of course, independence does not guarantee objectivity (it’s not even possible in art), and instead of praise, you may get stinging, perhaps even unfair, barks. But at least independence should be a promise of the incorruptibility of the person presenting the vision.

Of course, criticism can also be used in marketing (giving stars is a consequence of that), but critics who know their stuff don’t make their reviews to please their employers any more than they do artists or readers.

Ultimately, it’s all about trust. I don’t doubt that many of the influencers who made Savonlinna famous would have been genuinely infatuated. But how could you believe that if it is a paid partnership?

Free information transmission in art and culture, as in other fields of journalism, is an important service above all to citizens – readers, audiences, recipients.

According to Article 27 of the Declaration of Human Rights, everyone should have the right to enjoy the arts.

Knowing about their existence makes it easier to get to them. Those who are already interested in art need compiled, curated information to support their choices, expand their views, deepen their experiences and continue the conversation.

However, versatile cultural journalism is also essential for a multi-vocal, vibrant art field. As you know, there is no so-called a state that shares western values, which would not support its artistic life in any way – because it has been perceived as important and worth supporting until now. Would it be appropriate to support writing and speaking about art as well?

In general, it’s still clear that the quick dopamine fixes offered by social media affect our brains in a different way than, for example, exploring the unpredictable terrains of art, the rewarding effort or the slow pleasure of getting to know a rewarding work. Of course, these do not have to exclude each other, as long as the spectrum of the public includes colors other than pastels.

Now the balance is shaken, and the consequences are worrying.

The diversity of art cannot be accommodated in paid partnerships. Social media phenomena like BookTok and Kirjagram, which in themselves are gratifying, accustom users to content that is, above all, nice, and can alienate them from what is not.

Without a visionary public reflection and an exchange of ideas that is free of contradictions, art becomes marginalized, loses its social impact and eventually also most, yes, its followers.

We decide on the use of the media space. So would someone pay for an innovation where respected expert influencers in their field would update about art and the content that interests them, as they feel is right? A bit like in a newspaper.

The author is a journalist and cultural communications entrepreneur.

HS contributors may not engage in commercial cooperation on topics they report on or write criticism about.