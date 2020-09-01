HS analysis What will the trade union movement do if the industry situation gets really bad? The most flexible agreement is in the technology industry, and a solution could be found there

It is known in the unions representing industrial workers that something may have to be done if the situation in the industry gets really bad, writes HS policy journalist Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

If as the crisis caused by the coronavirus continues, the demands for at least temporary deterioration in working conditions will certainly increase.

This is quite well known on the wage earner side.

At least in the speeches in the corridors, it has already been thought about how they should be treated. It is known, especially in the unions representing industrial workers, that something may need to be done if the situation in the industry goes really bad.

In the former In the world, the central labor market organizations would already be tired of a focused income solution for almost all Finns, ie a tupo with low wage increases.

In the past decades, Finland also devalued its markka, which lowered the prices of Finnish export products. In the era of the euro, devaluation is impossible.

Many still long for a time of devaluations, but in practice it worked in much the same way as zero contracts or wage cuts, because even in devaluation, the purchasing power of wage earners weakened as the prices of imported products rose.

Any more such a focus agreement cannot be made because the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK has even changed its rules so that it does not make a focus on wage settlement, even at a weak moment.

In EK’s view, a centralized agreement with the same conditions for all is not part of this world, as it does not take into account the different situations and situations in different sectors to freeze sectoral flexibility and local agreement.

Technology industry labor market leader Minna Helle said over the weekend Yle in an interview, that only a few companies can afford the 2% wage increases agreed for next year.

Chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry representing employees Riku Aalto became known as a strike general at the turn of the year, but now the response was moderate. He said we need to look at what the autumn months bring.

What does trade union movement if the situation in the industry turns really bad for a long time?

The key question is what is the outlook for the industry when the demand for Finnish goods starts to increase again after the coronavirus crisis.

After the 2008 financial crisis, Finland did not want to catch up with the rest of the world.

Part of the reason was Finland’s weakened competitiveness. We hardly want to experience this again, even on the trade union side. It knew years of weak wage developments and cuts in public spending.

Trade union movement reacts to problems often to the very last, which is understandable: the task of the trade union movement is to improve, not to weaken working conditions.

There are exceptions, of course, as was the case last spring, when the central labor market organizations agreed quickly on changes to the lay-off system.

Another traditional way is to propose a centralized solution, for example with zero increases, even if employees’ representatives know that employers no longer make focused solutions.

One the theoretical way would be for the central organizations to recommend that each union enter into an extension of existing agreements, but without pay rises.

This would hardly go through in any of the central workers ’organizations, it also has areas where it goes reasonably well.

More realistic the alternative is for unions to recommend local flexibility even up to zero contracts if the company is in a difficult situation and an existing contract gives up.

The most significant and flexible agreement for Finland is in the technology industry. Under its agreement, next year’s salaries can be agreed locally.

If no agreement is reached locally, the so-called backboard, ie the same percentage increase, has already been agreed. There is also a similar type of agreement in the forest industry.

There are no guidelines for this to be done. The stern board does not have to be complied with, but salary increases could be reduced to zero by mutual agreement of the parties.

For trade unions any proactivity is understandably difficult when it comes to weakening conditions, even if it means saving jobs and internal devaluation to replace the devaluation of the past.

On the other hand, the trade union movement is burdened by a reputation as a non-movement that makes decisions only in the face of coercion.

Many wage earners are likely to have a deep hatred of the word competitiveness in general.

It is due to the competitiveness agreement (kiky).

The process began in the spring of 2016 under the name of a social pact and ended in the summer of 2016 with a shift in which, among other things, employers’ social security contributions worth billions of euros were transferred to employees.

The agreement improved competitiveness, but the aftermath was fierce.

At the turn of the year, Finland experienced the hardest strikes in decades. The main reason was that the unions wanted to get rid of the 24-hour extension of working hours agreed in Kikly.

Hardly anyone wants to experience such a competitive process again.